InventHelp Inventor Develops Wireline Stripper Tool (JMT-188)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to cut the plastic coating from wireline wires," said an inventor, from Graford, Texas, "so I invented the WIRELINE STRIPPER. My design enables you to cut the plastic coating without damaging the remaining exposed metal wire portion."

The invention provides a handheld plastic coating stripper tool for wireline wires. In doing so, it offers a clean-cut edge of the plastic coating. It also ensures that the remainder of the wire coating remains intact. As a result, it increases safety and efficiency. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for tradesmen, contractors, electricians, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JMT-188, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

