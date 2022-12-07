GenScript Partners with Allozymes to Accelerate Protein Discovery and Target Identification

Partnership teams one of the world's top gene providers with the fastest enzyme engineering platform to offer a one-stop solution that includes mutant libraries construction, screening, and target protein identification; synthetic biologists can now accelerate their discovery workflow while reducing overall downstream expenses.

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript Biotech Corporation , the world's leading provider of life-science research tools and services, is partnering with Allozymes , a Singapore-based biotech startup, to dramatically accelerate the enzyme discovery and development process. GenScript will provide the mutant libraries construction and expression, while Allozymes will provide ultra-high-throughput screening service for applications across various industries, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food and beverage.

Naturally occurring enzymes and microbes are frequently used not only for biomedical purposes but also in the field of biotechnology. The development of synthetic biology, through protein and metabolic engineering, has provided a solution to engineer custom microbes into cell factories that can massively produce not only the natural products but also a product with improved properties. This approach involves the generation of mutant libraries followed by a high-throughput screening technology.

GenScript's strong expertise in de novo gene synthesis and its semiconductor-based oligo-synthesis technology provides the foundation for a Precision Mutant Library service that offers precise control over each synthesized variant. The result is a diverse and comprehensive mutant library with unbiased distribution.

Allozymes is a deep-tech company that is transforming ingredient manufacturing by unlocking the protein engineering potential through groundbreaking technologies. Allozymes offers directed evolution in the microfluidic system so that up to ten million variants can be screened per day at a fraction of the cost of other approaches. Using Allozymes technology, scientists can screen up to one million times more of the mutant library while reducing the cost of consumables and reagents. The Allozymes approach increases the chance of success by 200 and reduces the timeline of screening to a day rather than years.

"Our relationship with Allozymes spans several years, and we are glad to expand this relationship to be an exclusive partner that provides researchers with a full suite of services, from discovery to expression of target molecules," said Dawn Lee, SEA sales director of GenScript Asia Pacific. "We are grateful for Allozymes' trust in GenScript to bring our partnership to a higher level, and we are delighted to join forces to help researchers accelerate their enzyme and protein research. Together, we remain committed to providing the best custom solutions to our customers and partners."

"We are excited to enter a strategic partnership with GenScript Biotech Corporation. Leveraging our ultra-high-throughput platform, combined with GenScript's proprietary technologies for gene synthesis, mutant library, protein expression and antibody production, we will accelerate our journey in building the next-generation protein engineering and synbio platform in the heart of Asia," said Peyman Salehian, CEO of Allozyme. "This partnership allows us to have a fast-track horizontal move into different sectors, focusing on unlocking opportunities and delivering a one-stop platform for customers to receive screened and targeted proteins for their needs. We will transform chemistry to biochemistry for commercial applications and serve cutting-edge scientists in this booming bioeconomy market, especially in the pharmaceuticals, food, and synbio industries."

Where to learn more

These services are available now to customers globally. Customers can also receive guidance from GenScript and Allozymes experts at every crucial step of their projects. Contact either GenScript or Allozymes to schedule a consultation.

About Allozymes

Allozymes is a fast-growing biotechnology company that applies its proprietary ultra-high-throughput platform technology to rapidly develop novel enzymes and unlock the bioeconomy across sectors. In 2022 Allozymes experienced a 5X growth in the number of employees with 70% holding PhDs from well-known universities around the world to address an economic shift from the inefficient chemical process or natural extraction to biotransformation. Allozymes offers custom enzyme development that allows for 'fit-for purpose' innovations to meet rising market demand for bioinnovations. Allozymes is accelerating the development of biosolutions and shortening time to market for its partners by 10x. Today, Allozymes screens up to 10M enzyme variants per day, which is 1000X more than the competition. Leveraging this ultra-high screening power, Allozymes aims to build the largest enzyme data library in the world to address the current and future needs. As part of its expansion plan, Allozymes has entered into multiple strategic global partnerships to expand regionally and within different sectors. To learn more, visit allozymes.com .

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

GenScript Biotech Corporation (HK.1548) is the world's leading technology and service provider of life science R&D and manufacturing. Built upon its solid gene-synthesis technology, GenScript Biotech is divided into four major platforms: the life science service and product platform, the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) platform, the global cell therapy platform, and the industrial synthesis biological product platform.

GenScript Biotech was founded in New Jersey, USA in 2002 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2015. GenScript Biotech's business operations span over 100 countries and regions worldwide with legal entities located in the USA, Mainland China, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Singapore, the Netherlands, and Ireland. GenScript Biotech provides premium, convenient and reliable services and products to over 200,000 customers.

As of June 30, 2022, GenScript Biotech had more than 5,500 employees globally, over 38% of whom hold master's and/or Ph. D. degrees. In addition, GenScript Biotech owns numerous intellectual property rights, including over 190 patents, over 820 pending patent applications, and a substantial number of trade secrets.

Driven by the corporate mission of "make people and nature healthier through biotechnology," GenScript Biotech strives to become the most trustworthy biotech company in the world. As of June 30, 2022, 74,700 peer-reviewed journal articles worldwide have cited GenScript Biotech's services and products. To learn more, visit genscript.com .

