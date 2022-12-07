Ranked at 37 Out of 500 Total Companies on Newsweek's Annual List, Edgewell Has Been Recognized for the Fourth Year in A Row

SHELTON, Conn., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) has been included in Newsweek's list of Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Up 105 spots from last year and ranked as #8 amongst 43 Consumer Goods companies on the list, this is Edgewell's fourth year being honored.

Edgewell Personal Care Named One of America’s Most Responsible Companies in 2023 (PRNewswire)

The selection process identified 2,000 total companies and ranked the top 500 based on corporate social responsibility and publicly available key performance indicators including Edgewell's most recent Sustainability Report, with a focus on company performance in the areas of environment, social, and corporate governance. In addition, companies were also selected based on an independent public perception survey conducted from 13,000 U.S. citizens that evaluated the companies reputation related to corporate social responsibility.

Rod Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of Edgewell Personal Care stated, "Our inclusion on this list of impressive organizations reflects our dedication to being a people-first company; one that is both mindful and active in the communities we serve and where we operate. I could not be prouder of our teams around the world who work tirelessly to grow and operate our business responsibly."

Amy Knight, Vice President of Global Sustainability said, "Being named as one of Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies is an honor and a testament to all our teammates who are bringing our sustainability vision to life. At Edgewell, sustainability is a journey that inspires and challenges us to constantly evolve as we work hard to create products that people love to use, with careful consideration for our planet and everyone who shares it."

To view full details of Edgewell's ESG commitments through 2030, please visit: www.edgewell.com/sustainability

About Sustainable Care 2030

Edgewell's Sustainable Care 2030 is the Company's ambitious strategy that will enable it to sustain and grow its business while inspiring a world where the joy of caring for yourself is balanced with caring for our shared planet and society. Unveiled in 2020, Sustainable Care 2030 includes key commitments and targets across its brands, operations and supply chain, and workforce and communities. For more information, visit www.edgewell.com/sustainability.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names including Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's shaving products; Schick® and Billie® women's shaving products; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat® and Hawaiian Tropic® sun care products; Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® grooming products; Fieldtrip™ skin care products; and Wet Ones® hygiene products. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 6,500 employees worldwide.

Edgewell Personal Care Company logo (PRNewsFoto/Edgewell Personal Care Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Edgewell Personal Care Company