Cielo's growth strategy & new chief revenue officer will accelerate better talent experiences for all

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on a record year, global talent acquisition partner Cielo, today announces its growth strategy and welcomes Myke Hawkins as new chief revenue officer in its vision to deliver better talent experiences for all.

In 2022, Cielo retained and expanded its portfolio of high-profile enterprise accounts with new client engagements across its diversified services portfolio. As talent acquisition (TA) becomes increasingly global and digital, companies are looking for greater agility and flexibility in their programs. Cielo's multi-year strategy, which launched this year, will continue to support the world's best TA leaders by focusing on:

Ongoing investment in expertise and insights into industry-specific hiring dynamics; Innovating and expanding its products and leadership to target today's and tomorrow's talent issues; and Creating scalable solutions using increasingly tech-forward approaches.

The industry insider

Cielo's business is deliberately structured around the industries it serves, and the growth strategy reinforces the value this brings to organizations.

"Every client interaction is a constant reminder that the intimate understanding of our partners' industries is what drives better outcomes," Cielo CEO Marissa Geist explains. "Successful talent acquisition isn't a generic business, it's a niche one. That's why we hire from the industries we support. It's about more than benchmarking and market knowledge. You must understand the motivations of talent and the recruitment experience that brings candidates to our client's door."

Continuing to invest in industry insights ensures Cielo's teams, products, processes and tech solve for the needs of partners in healthcare, life sciences, advanced manufacturing, technology, retail, consumer goods and business services.

Targeting unmet market needs

Cielo's growth strategy includes expanding the company's products and services to unlock significant value for companies as they navigate the rapidly changing talent landscape. To accelerate this growth and inspire forward-thinking solutions, Myke Hawkins has joined Cielo's leadership team as the new chief revenue officer.

Hawkins is responsible for the global go-to-market strategy and execution, including leading product development, sales, marketing and revenue operations. Most recently, Hawkins was chief sales officer at Kelly Services, leading a $3.6 billion global customer portfolio. He also brings experience from senior roles with Xerox and Aon. With extensive subject matter expertise helping companies to imagine the future of work, Hawkins is guiding the development of new engagement models to expand ways of partnering with and delivering value for the world's leading organizations.

"In today's economic environment, the impact of being stagnant as the talent landscape continues to shift is a major risk for our clients," said Hawkins. "Our job is to help our clients make sure that doesn't happen. We're doubling down on proven services to provide more flexibility and agility for businesses, such as Executive Search and Consulting, and exploring new partnership models. Companies want the ability to plug in expertise however and wherever they need to, so we're developing scalable subscription models and making our world-class RPO solution more modular. I've long admired how clear it is that Cielo always puts clients first, and I'm excited to now be part of the team that is always looking for better ways to solve their most pressing talent challenges."

Making talent success scalable

Finally, the new strategy will deliver scalable advantages for organizations through market-leading technology and the world's best recruiting experts. Cielo is harnessing Cielo TalentCloud, the company's talent acquisition technology platform, and other tech tools to automate and optimize portions of the recruitment process. Recruitment teams can better focus on the interactions and tasks that add the most value. Humans and technology together – to deliver better hiring experiences with increased speed. Because technology is only as good as the humans who power it, Cielo's proprietary learning and development approach will reskill, upskill and retain talent so its partners have the best teams of experts.

Geist adds, "We have a vision to deliver better talent experiences for everyone, from the TA leader and hiring manager to candidates and our teams. That's the heart of this strategy. It's an imaginative response to a changing market: inspired by industry insights, with innovation keeping us and our partners ahead on talent, scaled for agility. With Myke onboard, we're looking to the future – where continuing to help our clients thrive will help our business thrive too."

