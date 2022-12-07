"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Dream Championship 2022 Finals Stream Live on December 10th and 11th

TOKYO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the worldwide Dream Championship 2022 tournament finals online on December 11th and 12th. It will be livestreamed on YouTube. This year marks the fourth installment of the tournament to decide who is the number one player in the world. See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/ ) for more information.

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the worldwide Dream Championship 2022 tournament finals online on December 11th and 12th. It will be livestreamed on YouTube. Following the online qualifiers that began September 9th, the players who won the Europe and Africa group, Asia and Oceania group, America group, and Japan and East Asia group, and the top 7 rated players all advanced to the final tournament. (PRNewswire)

Final Tournament Overview

Dates (Based in JST/UTC+9)

Day 1: Saturday, December 10th from 15:00 ~ 19:30

Day 2: Sunday, December 11th from 15:00 ~ 19:30

Livestream URLs

The tournament will feature live commentary in English and Japanese so viewers can enjoy the tournament in their preferred language.

Day1

English: https://youtu.be/gHiV3HkzimU

Japanese: https://youtu.be/0jFMl_SRrN4

Day2

English: https://youtu.be/3FtlJzjwN-w

Japanese: https://youtu.be/i_rV6ikHYlEE

Cheer on the Competitors with Streamers from Around the World

Streamers from all over the world will broadcast the Dream Championship Finals alongside the official Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team YouTube channel. This is a great chance to watch who will be crowned world champion live together. Check out the Dream Championship 2022 official website for information on the streamers at a later date.

Dream Championship 2022 Website:

https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/dcs/en/?utm_source=press&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=dcs_p4

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 11.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game

Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM

© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KLab Inc.