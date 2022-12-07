Asking Values for Used Piston Single, Turboprop, and Jet Aircraft Hit Record Highs

New records were set in November as asking values reached new all-time highs across the used piston single, turboprop, and jet aircraft categories in Sandhills Global marketplaces. Sandhills' newest aviation industry market reports indicate asking values for used turboprop aircraft were up 36.65% from November 2021, while used jet asking values increased 24.71% year over year and used piston single aircraft were up 14.85% YOY. The asking value increases occurred even as pre-owned aircraft inventory levels exhibited an ongoing recovery.

Sandhills' aviation products include Controller, Controller EMEA, Executive Controller, Charter Hub, AviationTrader, Aircraft Cost Calculator, and AircraftEvaluator. AircraftEvaluator is Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool for all types of aircraft, built using the same technology behind FleetEvaluator. Widely used and trusted across equipment, truck, and trailer industries, FleetEvaluator identifies asset values with unparalleled accuracy.

The key metric used in all of Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions.

Takeaways

This report includes detailed analysis of asking values and inventory trends in used aircraft markets along with charts that help readers visualize the data. It describes and quantifies important trends in the buying and selling of used piston single, turboprop, jet, and Robinson piston helicopter aircraft

U.S. and Canada Used Piston Single Aircraft

Inventory levels among used piston single aircraft have rebounded since the beginning of 2022, gaining 6.5% from October to November following months of consecutive increases. Inventory levels in this category were up 64.66% YOY.

Used piston single aircraft asking values continued to trend up in November, although the rate of increase has slowed in recent months.

Asking values were up 0.8% month to month in November and 14.85% YOY.

U.S. and Canada Used Turboprop Aircraft

Although November's used inventory levels were 12.35% lower than in November 2021 , recent trends show that used turboprop aircraft continue to recover from the historic lows seen in early 2022. Inventory levels increased 14.6% from October to November.

Asking values for used turboprop reached all-time highs in November, gaining 5.9% M/M. Used turboprop aircraft also displayed the largest YOY asking value increase, up 36.65%, among all aviation categories.

Global Used Jet Aircraft

November marked the 10th consecutive month of used jet inventory increases. Inventory levels were up 8.19% M/M and 86.89% YOY.

Total inventory for this category is nearly double that of November 2021 .

Asking values for used jet aircraft reached an all-time high in November when asking values gained 4.09% M/M. Asking values were up 24.71% YOY.

Global Used Robinson Piston Helicopters

Trends in used Robinson piston helicopter deviated from other aircraft in Sandhills marketplaces. For example, inventory levels remained steady in November, decreasing 1.3% on both a M/M and YOY basis.

Asking values for this category decreased 7.5% M/M and were up 1.9% YOY.

Obtain the Full Report

For more information, or to receive detailed analysis from Sandhills Global, contact us at marketreports@sandhills.com .

About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the aviation, construction, agriculture, and commercial trucking industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

About the Sandhills Equipment Value Index

The Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI) is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, commercial trucking, and aviation industries represented by Sandhills Global marketplaces, including Controller.com, AuctionTime.com , TractorHouse.com , MachineryTrader.com , TruckPaper.com , and other industry-specific equipment platforms. Powered by FleetEvaluator and AircraftEvaluator, Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tools, Sandhills EVI provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry.

