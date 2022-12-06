TogoRun Named to Inc.'s 2022 Best in Business List in Marketing

Inc. 2022 Best in Business Award marks TogoRun's second year as an independent, woman-owned agency and brings 2022 awards to 15 including 12 MarCom Awards and two Digital Health Awards

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TogoRun, a woman-owned global health and well-being communications, marketing, and public affairs agency, has been named to the Inc. 2022 Best in Business list in the Marketing category. Inc.'s Best in Business Awards honor private companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society.

"TogoRun defines marketing as creating value for our agency, our clients, and all of humanity," said CEO Glo Janata .

"TogoRun is thrilled to be recognized by the editors of Inc. as a 2022 Best in Business winner for our purpose-driven marketing practices," said Glo Janata, TogoRun President, CEO, and owner. "We define marketing as creating value not only for our agency and our clients, but for all of humanity. This is our North Star and this award is a testament to the commitment our outstanding team has made to each other, our clients, and society. From our pro bono work with Pure Earth and Mission Plasticos, to our partnership with Jaguar Health to develop the first Canine Cancer Registry, to our intern training program focused on closing health care disparity gaps, TogoRun is grateful for the company we keep and the commitments we share. Congratulations to all honorees!"

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, "Inc. magazine is dedicated to showcasing America's most dynamic businesses and the great things they do. The Best in Business Awards shine a light on those that have gone above and beyond their original mission to make a social, environmental or economic impact, benefiting those around them."

The 2022 Inc. Best in Business Award is TogoRun's 15th award in 2022. TogoRun also is a recipient of 12 MarCom Awards for client work in the categories of integrated marketing and communications, digital and social media, earned media, and research, and two Digital Health Awards.

About the Inc. 2022 Best in Business Awards

The Inc. Best in Business Awards 2022 list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine (on newsstands December 13), recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in 55 different categories – from advertising to sustainability to retail, and more – and in age-based, revenue-based, size-based, and impact-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive – a huge success for the 241 honored in the list's third year. Honorees are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business with TogoRun specifically highlighted in the Marketing section for the company's impact on animal welfare.

About TogoRun

TogoRun is a woman-owned, award-winning, full-service strategic communications, marketing, and public affairs agency focused on global health and well-being and telling the untold story. Inspired by the 1925 hero sled dog Togo, TogoRun works in partnership with clients committed to advancing innovative solutions that save and improve lives, close health disparity gaps, support a healthier planet, and embrace a vision of equitable abundance. Headquartered in New York, with seasoned teams in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and virtually everywhere via a network of global partners in +90 markets, TogoRun specializes in integrated marketing and communications, branding and positioning, advocacy and government affairs, issues and crisis management, and corporate communications. Areas of expertise include pharma/biotech, life sciences, health information technology, medical device, health insurance, hospital, non-profits/associations, medical aesthetics, consumer packaged goods, and beauty. TogoRun is part of the GMJ Global network of companies and a proud signatory of CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion. The TogoRun Team has collectively been responsible for more than 230 industry awards and donates at least 11% of time each year in pro bono services to non-profits that share our values. Visit us here: www.TogoRun.com. And follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and, Twitter.

About GMJ Global

GMJ Global is a woman-owned communications and media company focused on making a healthy impact worldwide. Including award-winning health and well-being agency TogoRun, digital consumer health and beauty agency VegaRun, full service creative shop StudioTogo, and publications and media company GMJ Global Media, GMJ Global aims to create a new and kinder capitalism, a more inclusive society, and a healthier environment centered on the philosophy of equitable abundance. GMJ Global is a proud partner of the UN Global Compact. Visit us here: www.GMJGlobal.com.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

