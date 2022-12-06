TEAMSTERS LOCAL 2010 MEMBERS AT UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA RATIFY STRONGEST-EVER UNION CONTRACT

Member Actions Push UC to Agree to Significant Raises, Lump Sum Bonuses, and Salary Step Structure

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After almost a year of bargaining and hundreds of worksite actions across the state involving thousands of workers, Teamsters Local 2010 members in the statewide Clerical and Allied Service (CX) bargaining unit at University of California (UC) overwhelmingly ratified their strongest-ever collective bargaining agreement. The CX unit is made up of more than 14,000 clerical workers and administrative professionals at all UC campuses and medical centers throughout the state of California.

The new contract provides for unprecedented, well-earned economic gains. These include an immediate six percent raise retroactive to July 1; a $3,000 ratification lump-sum payment; raises totaling an average 23.4 percent over the four years of the agreement (including guaranteed across-the-board raises and annual step increases that are not based on evaluation), and a $1,000 longevity bonus after 20 years of service. The contract also contains numerous other improvements, such as new language providing bilingual pay for medical center workers, daily overtime pay, increased shift differential pay, improved protections against contracting out the work of CX members, and many other major gains in their rights.

Approximately 5,000 UC Teamsters voted on ratification and 98.3 percent voted yes.

"We won this historic contract by standing together as Teamsters and taking action across the state – showing our unity and our strength," said

Jason Rabinowitz , Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 2010. "

Every letter we sent to UC leaders, every comment we gave at regents meetings, and every march held at campuses and medical centers across the state led to this: the strongest contract in the history of our unit, with unprecedented raises, benefits, and worker protections! When we fight, we win!"

Teamsters Local 2010 is a Union of 15,000 hard-working employees in California higher education. We are affiliated with the 1.4 million members of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters across the United States and Canada. We stand together to win better wages, benefits, and working conditions. We strive to protect workers' rights through direct action and determined labor representation.

