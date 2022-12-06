Mercer Advisors Acquires Vintage Financial Services, LLC

Expanding Mercer Advisors' Michigan Presence

DENVER, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. ("Mercer Advisors"), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), today announced the acquisition of Vintage Financial Services, LLC (hereinafter "Vintage"). Vintage is a comprehensive wealth management firm located in Ann Arbor Michigan focusing on serving the financial needs of its clients. Frank Moore ("Frank"), MS, CFP® founded Vintage in 1985 and together with partner Jack McCloskey, MS, CFP® and their team of professionals, built a leading RIA serving over 500 clients with assets under management ("AUM") exceeding $850 million. The entire Vintage team will be joining Mercer Advisors.

Frank is well known nationally in the financial planning community, having served as Chairman of the Board of NAPFA, the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors. In his role, he worked with the leadership of the Financial Planning Association and the Certified Financial Planner Board to help promote and shape the Department of Labor's Fiduciary rule that requires all financial advisors to put their client's interests first when advising on IRA assets.

Frank has been named by Barron's magazine as one of America's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors for the past five years and is ranked #13 in Michigan for 2022. He was also recognized by Forbes magazine on their Best-in-State Wealth Advisor list as the highest ranked advisor in Washtenaw County in 2022. Forbes put him at #15 in Michigan for 2022.

Jack McCloskey, who joined Vintage in 2011, was recently named to Investment News 40 Under 40 which honors industry professionals for their accomplishments, contribution to the industry, leadership, and promise.

Frank Moore, Founder, commenting on the transaction, stated: "A lot of firms expressed interest in having us join them, but we didn't see a good fit until we found Mercer Advisors. Their client-first focus by leading with comprehensive financial planning aligns well with our services to our clients. Our clients will continue to receive proactive advice on investments, tax planning and preparation and other areas of their financial lives with the addition of estate planning and trustee services that a national-scale firm can provide. We've prided ourselves on offering high touch, fiduciary, client-focused advice and by joining Mercer Advisors we can take that to a new level. Our team is excited about what it means for our clients."

David Barton, Vice Chairman, who led the acquisition of Vintage on behalf of Mercer Advisors stated: "Frank has built an incredible firm and their culture of high quality, white glove client care is exactly what we look for in a new partner. Also, Vintage has a deep and highly credentialed staff which is a prized asset in our talent-starved industry. This is a true win-win and together we look forward to expanding our Michigan presence."

Dave Welling, Chief Executive Officer of Mercer Advisors, said, "The business combination between Mercer Advisors and Vintage is perfect fit with both firms anchoring on financial planning. We are thrilled they are joining the Mercer Advisors team and look forward to working together to help deliver meaningful results for our shared clients."

Vintage is Mercer Advisors' third acquisition in Michigan since 2016. Including Vintage, Mercer Advisors' teams in Michigan work with over 2,400 clients who entrust over $2.7B in assets to Mercer Advisors as their wealth advisor.

