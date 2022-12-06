InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Scissors Jack to Increase Visibility (FED-2347)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had trouble seeing while working on my Corvette. I thought there should be a simple way to increase visibility when using a scissors-style jack," said an inventor, from Sequim, Wash., "so I invented the BRITE JACK. My hands-free lighting design would increase convenience when changing a tire or performing repairs or maintenance."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved design for a scissors jack. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hold a flashlight while positioning a jack. As a result, it increases visibility and safety and it reduces hassles and frustrations. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and automotive mechanics. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FED-2347, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp