Integris Real Estate Investments Launches Integris Secured Credit Fund II

Integris Secured Credit Fund II, LLC seeks to raise $10 million from accredited investors

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integris Real Estate Investments ("Integris"), a sponsor of direct real estate investments for private investors, registered investment advisors and family offices, announced today that the company has launched Integris Secured Credit Fund II. The fund seeks to raise up to $10 million from accredited investors.

"Due to the overwhelming positive response to the first Integris Secured Credit Fund, we have decided to launch Integris Secured Credit Fund II, which will provide investors the opportunity to once again earn a 12% fixed annual return, over an approximately two year period," said William Shopoff, president and chief executive officer of Integris. "We are excited to launch this fund and offer accredited investors a quality option for passive income in this often volatile and inflationary economic climate."

The fund will provide investors quarterly distributions equal to a 12% fixed annual yield, and will mature on February 28, 2025, or earlier, subject to prepayment conditions as detailed in the fund's offering documents.

Integris Secured Credit Fund II offers a limited liability interest, with the capital raised used to make loans to affiliated entities for the purpose of entitling land for workforce housing in Southern California. The loans are collateralized by a pledge of certain promote distributions from, and LLC interests in, two separate affiliated real estate ventures, as described in the PPM.1 Additional details regarding Integris Secured Credit Fund II can be found at https://www.integrisinvestments.com/integris-secured-credit-fund-ii/

About Integris Real Estate Investments

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Integris Real Estate Investments offers registered investment representatives, family offices and accredited investors the opportunity to directly invest in the transformation of underutilized, undervalued real estate into better-managed, attractive and valuable assets that have the potential for appreciation and profitability. For nearly three decades, Integris Real Estate Investments' executive team has focused on opportunistic, value-add projects. Integris uses a multi-disciplined approach that enables the firm to uncover opportunities that others miss. The firm primarily focuses on proactively generating appreciation through the repositioning of commercial, income-producing properties and the entitlement of land assets. For more information, visit www.integrisinvestments.com, or call 84-INTEGRIS.

Disclosures

1The loans made by the fund are secured by a pledge of certain promote distributions from, and limited liability company interests in, two separate affiliated real estate ventures, as described in the Memorandum. The estimated value is internally created by management based on assumptions they believe are correct. Please refer to the Private Placement Memorandum for details of the net present value calculation. For accredited investors only. This is not an offering to buy or sell any securities. Such an offer may only be made through the offering's memorandum to qualified purchasers. Any investment in Integris Real Estate Investments programs involves substantial risks and is suitable only for investors who have no need for liquidity and who can bear the loss of their entire investment. There is no assurance that any strategy will succeed to meet its investment objectives. The performance of this asset is not indicative of future results of other assets. Securities offered through Shopoff Securities, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC.

