Innovid Bolsters Cross-Platform TV Dataset with Kinetiq Integration

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovid (NYSE: CTV) today announced a partnership with Kinetiq to power second-by-second linear ad-occurrence data directly into InnovidXP, the new measurement platform built for converged TV. The addition of Kinetiq data, alongside Innovid's CTV footprint, establishes a unique and expansive source of automatically detected TV ad airings that cover the converged marketplace.

Kinetiq is the latest dataset integration within Innovid's measurement platform, InnovidXP , which provides a comprehensive view of audiences and advertising across linear and CTV. The Kinetiq dataset identifies and quantifies audience-impression and media value for every ad occurrence across over 1,400 channels and 210 DMAs in the U.S. and more than 85 countries. This further complements InnovidXP's simple, automated and tag-free process for capturing CTV ads airing across 95+ million households.

"Integrating Kinetiq's best-in-class technology and global ad catalog within InnovidXP is another step toward providing the most advanced, always-on measurement infrastructure for converged TV," said Jo Kinsella, President of InnovidXP. "Kinetiq's real-time linear data powers actionable insights, and its local and national linear coverage expands InnovidXP's footprint across the converged TV ecosystem in a way that makes it fast and simple for advertisers to achieve cross-platform TV analytics."

The Kinetiq integration will provide InnovidXP with access to local, national and global linear ad-occurrence data, delivering insights rapidly and enhancing workflow automation for cross-platform TV analysis by removing the reliance on spot logs.

"Our ad detection and ad catalog are used across a wide swath of the TV advertising landscape. Having Innovid as a partner widens our adoption in linear – national, local and global – and enables us to rapidly expand into CTV by driving harmonization across platforms," said Kevin Kohn, CEO, Kinetiq.

InnovidXP is the first unified, global, cross-platform solution directly integrated with ad-serving data and creative personalization. Providing a unified view of converged TV campaigns, InnovidXP offers advertisers consistent audience measurement, reach extension and performance outcomes across linear and CTV.

Kinetiq pushes the boundaries of TV intelligence with the first and only unified, global platform to measure the complete spectrum of paid, earned and owned TV media with the speed and precision of digital. The Kinetiq platform empowers marketers, technology partners and content owners with TV audience metrics and analytics in real-time, providing the critical data and transparency needed to make informed decisions. Formed in 2019 with the merger of iQ Media and 4C's Teletrax, Kinetiq is trusted by leading brands, agencies, broadcasters and ISVs, including Mercedes-Benz, Uber, Fox Broadcasting Company and Google. Visit www.kinetiq.tv to learn more.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV) powers advertising delivery, personalization, measurement, and outcomes across linear, connected TV (CTV) and digital for the world's largest brands. Through a global infrastructure that enables cross-platform ad serving, data-driven creative, and measurement, Innovid offers its clients always-on intelligence to optimize advertising investment across channels, platforms, screens, and devices. Innovid is an independent platform that leads the market in converged TV innovation, through proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships designed to reimagine TV advertising. Headquartered in New York City, Innovid serves a global client base through offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit Innovid.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

