England Logistics' Wayne Davis Recipient of Thought Leader Award

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- England Logistics, one of the nation's top freight brokerage firms, today announced that Wayne Davis, vice president of talent development, has been awarded the Utah ATD Thought Leader Award by the Utah Chapter Association for Talent Development. Only one professional is awarded this distinction annually.

England Logistics, one of the nation’s top freight brokerage firms, offers a vast portfolio of non-asset based transportation solutions. (PRNewsfoto/England Logistics) (PRNewswire)

"It is an honor to receive an award that celebrates accomplishment in the field of talent development," said Davis. "It is a matter of personal importance for me to extend the England Logistics culture of betterment to our treasured community. I will continue to strive for leadership in this vital industry."

The Association for Talent Development® (ATD) is an international membership organization. Recipients of the Thought Leadership Award are identified as subject matter experts who excel in their professional excellence, desire to share knowledge, forward-thinking abilities, and advocacy for innovation. All organizations operating in Utah, both public and private, are eligible to submit nominations to the ATD.

About England Logistics

England Logistics offers a vast portfolio of non-asset based transportation solutions, including full truckload services, intermodal, dry and temp-controlled less-than-truckload, parcel, and complete supply chain management. The company was recently recognized among the 50 Best Companies to Sell For by Selling Power magazine, received the Apex Training award from Training magazine, and has been awarded multiple Stevie® Awards by the American Business Awards. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, the company also has offices nationwide. For more information, visit www.englandlogistics.com.

Contact: Wendy Barclay

England Logistics

801.656.4718

wbarclay@englandlogistics.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE England Logistics, Inc.