Daiya Strengthens Leadership Team with CMO and CFO Appointments

Leading plant-based cheese brand brings in seasoned industry executives Melanie Domer and Erin Legge to lead strategy and execution across marketing and finance divisions

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daiya, plant-based pioneer and innovator of delicious foods that are dairy, gluten and soy-free, today announced the appointment of Melanie Domer to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Erin Legge to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Domer will lead the Consumer Marketing and Innovation teams, driving a deeper connection to Daiya consumers and helping to build a game-changing innovation pipeline, while Legge will oversee the finance and IT teams of the company that boasts the largest plant-based food manufacturing facility of its kind in North America.

"As the plant-based category continues to evolve, it is imperative to have strategic, results-oriented leaders who are passionate about the positive impact of the plant-based movement," said Michael Watt, CEO of Daiya. "With the addition of these two incredible leaders, I am confident Daiya is poised to tackle the next phase of growth as we pioneer breakthroughs, delighting all those who gather around the Daiya table!"

A seasoned CPG veteran with more than two decades of experience in consumer marketing, innovation, and sales, Domer has ascended to leadership positions in some of the top consumer packaged goods companies including S.C. Johnson, Mars Wrigley and General Mills. Domer's ability to drive brand growth with a consumer and retailer lens will be instrumental in helping Daiya pioneer plant-based breakthroughs in its next chapter of growth.

"Daiya's purpose is what drew me to the role – changing how the world eats by ensuring consumers have the most delicious plant-based options available to them. I'm truly honored to join the team at Daiya, as we work towards accelerating growth within the category," shared Domer.

Legge also brings over 20 years of experience to her new role. Previously, she served as the Vice President, Strategic Projects and Integration at Daiya, initially joining the company in 2021. Prior to joining Daiya, she spent 17 years with George Weston Limited and Weston Foods holding various roles of increasing levels of responsibility within their finance and operations teams. Both Domer and Legge will report to Watt and round out the company's senior leadership team, which also includes Shawn McLaughlin, following his recent appointment to SVP of Sales in September 2022.

About Daiya

Daiya Foods is a champion of plant-based, delicious, dairy-free products delighting people and planet since 2008. The company's growing line of premium, plant-based foods began with cheeze formats including blocks, shreds, slices, sticks, cream cheeze style spreads and cheeze sauces. Daiya has expanded with great success into cheeze-forward products like pizza, burritos, and frozen desserts. Daiya products are available in the dairy and freezer aisles, and products like Cheezy Mac and salad dressings are in the shelf-stable section of most major grocery stores.

Delicious plant-based foods from Daiya are broadly available in more than 25,000 grocery stores in the U.S. and Canada, as well as through e-commerce partnerships. Daiya's products can be found internationally in Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

