UAE Embassy in Washington, DC Celebrates Nation's 51st National Day

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, diplomats at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Embassy in Washington, DC gathered with American partners and friends to celebrate the UAE's 51st National Day. The event honored the nation's remarkable progress since its founding in 1971.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Embassy in Washington, D.C. gathered with American partners and friends to celebrate the UAE’s 51st National Day. The event honored the nation’s remarkable progress since its founding in 1971. (PRNewswire)

Hosted in the stunning Robert and Arlene Kogod Courtyard shared by the Smithsonian American Art Museum and the National Portrait Gallery, the UAE Embassy's National Day celebration was attended by senior US government officials, members of Congress, diplomats, business leaders and prominent members of the Washington press corps.

In his welcome address to over 400 guests, His Excellency UAE Ambassador to the US Yousef Al Otaiba paid tribute to the significant achievements of the young and ambitious nation, noting that "no country is moving further or faster than the UAE."

Ambassador Al Otaiba highlighted the upcoming launch of the Rashid lunar rover from Cape Canaveral, Florida, and the UAE's efforts to enhance economic growth and attract global talent. He emphasized how the UAE continues to build upon the success of the Abraham Accords, which has led to new partnerships and the formation of the "I2U2 Group," which will increase cooperation between the UAE, US, Israel, and India.

He also previewed approaching milestones in 2023, from the opening of the interfaith Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi to the UAE's continued climate leadership as the host of COP28 later next year.

Ambassador Al Otaiba added, "For 51 years, our country has navigated the challenges of a difficult region, and helped our neighborhood become more secure, prosperous, and inclusive. Within this context, the US remains our most important partner. And we believe that our bilateral relationship is more crucial than ever."

Media Contact:

Lamiyae Jbari

ljbari@uaeembassy-usa.org

202 243 2464

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Embassy in Washington, D.C. gathered with American partners and friends to celebrate the UAE’s 51st National Day. The event honored the nation’s remarkable progress since its founding in 1971. (PRNewswire)

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Embassy in Washington, D.C. gathered with American partners and friends to celebrate the UAE’s 51st National Day. The event honored the nation’s remarkable progress since its founding in 1971. (PRNewswire)

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Embassy in Washington, D.C. gathered with American partners and friends to celebrate the UAE’s 51st National Day. The event honored the nation’s remarkable progress since its founding in 1971. (PRNewswire)

Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba delivers his remarks to guests at the Kogod Courtyard. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Embassy in Washington, DC gathered with American partners and friends to celebrate the UAE’s 51st National Day. The event honored the nation’s remarkable progress since its founding in 1971. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Embassy of the United Arab Emirates