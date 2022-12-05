THINK Surgical Announces Collaboration with Definition Health

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- THINK Surgical, a technology innovator developing orthopedic surgical robots, today announced a collaboration with UK based digital health company, Definition Health. The companies will jointly develop a seamless, web-based, connected care solution to enhance the surgical planning experience for surgeons using THINK's robotic technologies for joint replacement surgery.

(PRNewsfoto/THINK Surgical, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

This web-based solution will support all of THINK's robotic products, including new product launches planned for 2023. In addition, this web-based solution will incorporate Definition Health's Total Digital Surgery platform which assists hospitals and surgeons in achieving workflow efficiency, improved perioperative care and virtual follow up for surgical patients.

Definition Health's platform is widely deployed in the UK with customers reporting improved profitability for surgical service lines as well as improved patient and provider satisfaction rates. To date, over 100,000 surgical episodes have been managed by customers using this platform.

"We are excited about this collaboration because it will enable a consistent customer experience across of all our products and provide added value options for our customers." said Stuart Simpson, chief executive officer. "We believe this platform will significantly improve surgeon and patient experience with our robotic technology."

"We are delighted to launch our digital platform in the USA after our national recognition and success in the UK." said Sandeep Chauhan, co-founder and chief executive officer of Definition Health. "We look forward to working with THINK and the US surgeon community to help improve care and value-based outcomes for all surgical patients."

About THINK Surgical®

THINK Surgical, Inc., is a privately held U.S.-based technology innovator that develops and markets orthopedic robots. THINK Surgical robots are open platforms providing support for implant brands from multiple manufacturers, enabling the choice of implant to be driven by the surgeon.

THINK Surgical is a registered trademark of THINK Surgical, Inc. ©2022 THINK Surgical, Inc. All rights reserved.

About Definition Health



Definition Health, is a privately held U.K.-based technology innovator that develops digital solutions for patients undergoing surgical procedures globally. Its platform supports value-based care in the USA and integrates with multiple electronic medical records (EMR) systems.

Media Contact:

Allissa Tran

atran@thinksurgical.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE THINK Surgical, Inc.