InventHelp Inventor Develops an Easier Way to Remove a Car Seat Pad (DAL-275)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Removing car seat pads can be a challenge. I got this idea over 10 years ago when my children were infants and I want to make the lives of parents easier," said an inventor from Hurst, Texas, "so I invented LITTLE WHIPPER- SNAPPERS."

The invention reduces the hassle of cleaning up spit up, spills or diaper leakage from a car seat. It is easy to remove, wash, and replace, without having to unthread and rethread the harness straps which reduces safety concerns of having to properly re-thread the harness. More than one pad can be purchased at a time to quickly replace a soiled pad. This saves time and aggravation as it is easy to use and convenient. Not only is the invention user friendly, but its multi-purpose function allows for an endless array of possibilities.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-275, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

