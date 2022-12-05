Commvault Welcomes Shane Sanders to its Board of Directors

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, a global enterprise leader in data management across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments, today announced it has appointed Verizon veteran Shane Sanders to its Board of Directors. Sanders will also serve on the Audit Committee.

For more than 30 years, Sanders has driven transformative business initiatives and counseled executives and directors on matters including shareholder value creation, target setting, capital allocation, and enterprise risk management and compliance. Most recently as Verizon's Senior Vice President, Business Excellence, Sanders completed a multi-year business transformation a year ahead of schedule. He earned his Master of Business Administration from Rockhurst University and Bachelor's in Business Administration in Accounting from Oklahoma City University.

"Shane's financial prowess and trusted counsel will enable us to extend the significant progress we've made over the past few years to continue our path to responsible growth and profitability," said Nicholas Adamo, Chairman of the Board.

