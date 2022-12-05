ASHLING PARTNERS EXPANDS AUTOMATION CAPABILITIES AND GROWTH WITH FOURTENS ACQUISITION

Ashling Partners, a global, Intelligent Automation consulting firm that drives efficiency and business process improvements with end-to-end solutions, has merged with Minnesota-based Low-Code leader fourTENS.

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashling Partners, a national and globally renowned Intelligent Process Automation consulting firm, continues to grow with the recent merger of fourTENS. The Minnesota-based Low-Code technology leader, now known as an Ashling Partners Company, officially became a part of Ashling Partners on November 30, 2022.

Ashling Partners, an Intelligent Automation consulting firm, has merged with Minnesota -based Low-Code leader fourTENS.

"We always look to better serve our clients and people by expanding our automation capabilities and the subsequent value we create for our clients while also challenging Ashling members to consistently learn new technologies and techniques within hyperautomation. We found a great addition to Ashling in Dewald, Leonie, and the fourTENS team. We are excited to bring together some of the most talented people in automation to increase speed-to-value for our clients and continued opportunities for our people as a combined organization," said Marshall Sied, a co-founder of Ashling Partners.

Don Sweeney, a co-founder of Ashling Partners, added, "Continuous improvement is a mindset that we have cultivated at Ashling, and the fourTENS team embodies this growth mindset. Combining our skillsets across automation platforms and capabilities allows us to identify more business outcomes for our clients and usher in a more automated future. fourTENS brings additional capability within DPA (Digital Process Automation), BPM (Business Process Management), and RPA (Robotic Process Optimization) that complements our core strengths."

The joint effort will enable Ashling Partners to globally expand their efforts within Intelligent Automation and expertise in Low-Code technologies and applications.

Dewald Bester, the founder of fourTENS, reflected, "It truly is an exciting time in the Low-Code and Intelligent Automation arena with backing technologies maturing to their promise. Combined with shared visions and values, we cannot be more excited to join an industry leader to complement their existing highly skilled team and services. Together we can continue to deliver high-value results by bringing end-to-end automation capabilities to our combined and growing customer base."

As an industry leader in establishing and scaling end-to-end automation programs globally while leveraging multiple technologies, Ashling Partners, has built expertise across many industries, including healthcare, manufacturing and distribution, insurance, banking, consumer goods, and real estate. With fourTENS' expertise in Low-Code technologies across industries; company objectives and growth opportunities are aligned.

For more information on Ashling Partners, fourTENS, and their new relationship, please connect with an intelligent automation expert.

ABOUT ASHLING PARTNERS

Ashling Partners is a global intelligent process automation consulting firm headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Ashling Partners offers end-to-end business process optimization services, including business process discovery, design, automation, and change management. Services also include the advisory, implementation, and ongoing support of robotic process automation (RPA), intelligent automation, OCR, and machine learning solutions to help enterprise clients digitize their operations and drive results. For more information about Ashling Partners, please visit www.ashlingpartners.com .

ABOUT FOURTENS

fourTENS' core focus is to help businesses thrive – we do so by streamlining businesses with automation using low-code technology. fourTENS partners with the best-in-class process automation tools available from the Microsoft Power Platform and Nintex product stack.Established in 2017, fourTENS has been growing from strength to strength in the low-code technology space with deep product knowledge and an outstanding track record of delivering recognizable value to customers. Services include project delivery, staff augmentation, mentoring, managed services, and infrastructure services. For more information about fourTENS, please visit www.fourtens.com.

Media contact:

Alexandra Runjo

alexandra.runjo@ashlingpartners.com

View original content:

SOURCE Ashling Partners