Allegro Microsystems and CubeSmart Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 19 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance:

Allegro Microsystems Inc. (NASD:ALGM) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will replace Semtech Corp. (NASD: SMTC) and NuVasive Inc. (NASD: NUVA) respectively in the S&P MidCap 400. Semtech and NuVasive will replace Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASD:DHC) and Tupperware Brands Corp. (NYSE:TUP) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Agiliti Inc. (NYSE:AGTI), SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) and Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will replace LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL), The Cato Corp. (NYSE:CATO) and Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (NYSE:DBD) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.

The changes are being made to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies moving to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies moving to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being discretionarily removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector Dec. 19, 2022 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Allegro Microsystems ALGM Information Technology

S&P MidCap 400 Addition CubeSmart CUBE Real Estate

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Semtech SMTC Information Technology

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion NuVasive NUVA Health Care

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Semtech SMTC Information Technology

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition NuVasive NUVA Health Care

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Agiliti AGTI Health Care

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition SJW Group SJW Utilities

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Cushman & Wakefield CWK Real Estate

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Diversified Healthcare Trust DHC Real Estate

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Tupperware Brands TUP Consumer Discretionary

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion LL Flooring Holdings LL Consumer Discretionary

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Cato CATO Consumer Discretionary

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Diebold Nixdorf DBD Information Technology

