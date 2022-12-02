Robocorp Wins Best Use of RPA in AI Journal's Global Excellence Awards

As Leading RPA Provider, Robocorp Celebrated for Effective and Innovative Automation

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robocorp , the leading Gen2 robotic process automation (RPA) provider, today announced they have won the Best Use of RPA category for AI Journal's Global Excellence Awards . This category honors vendors who utilize RPA effectively, strategically, creatively, and successfully and highlight's Robocorp's innovation and leadership in the automation space.

"We're honored to win the Best Use of RPA Award," says Robocorp CEO and Founder, Antti Karjalainen. "Our open-source Gen2 RPA platform is leading the next wave of automation and bringing digital workers to life for a myriad of organizations. We're thrilled to see our innovative model recognized for its ability to improve processes in industries from healthcare to fintech and drive reliability, accuracy and accessibility."

This year's AI Journal Global Excellence Awards had over 250 entries from companies around the world, making this the largest and most competitive field yet. The Best Use of RPA category looked for businesses utilizing RPA for various processes across different departments of the business in a successful, efficient and innovative way.

"We want to say a massive thank you to everyone who entered this year." notes AI Journal. "The judges mentioned how this year's entries have been eye-opening, promising, transformational, exceptionally executed, impressive, and rewarding to review."

Robocorp has also worked closely with AI Journal over the past few years and has sponsored several of their awards and events including the 2021 Global Excellence Awards and the 2022 Global Excellence Awards.

For more details on the award and to see other winning vendors, visit the AI Journal Global Excellence Awards page.

ABOUT ROBOCORP

Robocorp empowers businesses and teams to work smarter by shattering previous RPA and intelligent automation boundaries. The company makes it easy, affordable, and fast to build software robots and automate manual tasks with first-class, open-source process automation tools. It also provides a robust, secure orchestration and execution platform to allow customers to run both cloud-based and self-managed robotic automations with consumption-based pricing. Robocorp is backed by Benchmark, Canvas Ventures, Slow Ventures, FirstMinute Capital, Harpoon Ventures, Uncorrelated Ventures, Artisanal Ventures, Haystack, and angels. Robocorp is headquartered in San Francisco, with our primary offices being online. Learn more at https://robocorp.com/ .

