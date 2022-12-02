HENRY FORD HEALTH NAMES NEW PRESIDENT OF HENRY FORD JACKSON HOSPITAL

JACKSON, Mich., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Ford Health System has announced the new president for Henry Ford Jackson Hospital in Jackson, MI. Emily Moorhead, FACHE, has accepted the key position, effective immediately. Moorhead served as interim president since February 2022, and prior to that, her role was chief operating officer.

Moorhead will lead the Henry Ford Jackson campus in collaboration with the executive leadership team and oversee the hospital's planning and operations. She will continue the focus on providing a high quality, safe environment while emphasizing patient, team member and physician engagement.

"I am continually inspired by the strength and heart of this organization," said Moorhead. "It is truly an honor to continue to work with such a strong team and committed community."

A seasoned executive leader, Moorhead brings more than 15 years of experience to the role. Before coming to Henry Ford Health, she held leadership positions in hospital operations and health system strategy at Tenet and Trinity Health.

"Emily is a transformational leader," said Denise Brooks-Williams, Henry Ford Health's Senior Vice President, and Chief Executive Officer of Market Operations. "We are so pleased she will have the opportunity to build on the momentum she's already inspired in this critical leadership role, both for the hospital and the communities that count on us for care."

Henry Ford Jackson Hospital Board Chair Martha Fuerstenau, President/CEO, American 1 Credit Union, said, "Emily has consistently demonstrated her passion for improving the overall health of the communities we serve and the well-being of the team who serves them. That passion, coupled with her proven ability to lead strategic direction and operational improvements, make her the ideal fit."

A graduate of Michigan State University, Moorhead went on to complete a master's degree in business administration—with a specialty in Strategy and Organizational Development—at the University of Michigan. She holds numerous certifications, most notably Moorhead is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executive and Proficient in Lean, Six Sigma, Workflow PI, Change Management, and Theory of Constraints. She is an active volunteer for Junior Achievement and Detroit Rescue Mission and has received the Health Leaders Fellowship Award for Civic Engagement with local, state, national public policy experts. Moorhead also graduated from the Carol Emmott Fellowship in 2022, a non-profit organization committed to the advancement of gender equity in healthcare leadership.

