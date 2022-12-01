Sparking Innovation: Alaska Island City Leads Renewable Energy Charge

SITKA, Alaska, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus Digital Media presents episode #11 of Made In America: American Innovators, featuring the island city of Sitka. Nestled in southeastern Alaska, Sitka is spearheading renewable energy innovations to preserve the island and increase access to Alaskan resources in partnership with the indigenous population.

Tune in to hear from residents in the "Last Frontier" about how renewable energy powers Sitka through two hydroelectric dams and how the city is improving on and looking to export decarbonization innovations beyond the island's shores and throughout Alaska.

Heating in the frigid Alaskan climate consumes a significant amount of electricity and the city is working to provide electric air source heat pumps across the island to decrease carbon emissions, high heating costs, and to stay ahead of the electrification curve. Sitka's Electric Department enrolled in the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Transition Initiative Partnership Project and is working with local partners like the Renewable Energy Alaska Project and the National Energy Labs to prepare Sitka to meet the increased demand for renewable power and extend the positive impacts of decarbonization across the state.

"Consensus is excited to highlight this story of balancing innovation and preservation," said Consensus Publisher Conor Gaughan. "It's inspiring to see this community make such a large-scale reverberating impact. Sitka provides a blueprint for other localities' approaches to advancing sustainability regardless of size."

View this episode of Made In America at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mbBHY0W6YrI

Consensus Digital Media highlights and produces uplifting and relevant stories that spotlight the communities, leaders, and businesses achieving a sustainable future through innovative and pragmatic solutions.

Produced by Consensus Digital Media, Made In America is a documentary series that tells the stories of small towns, family farms, and local businesses doing good. These are uplifting stories of American innovation and strength.

