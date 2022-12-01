SHAREBUILDER 401K WAIVES SETUP COST FOR SELF EMPLOYED AND SMALL BUSINESS 401(K)S

Give Yourself and Your Employees the Gift of Savings This Holiday Season with Up to $995 Off Setup

SEATTLE, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ShareBuilder 401k, a leading provider of low-cost digital retirement plans, is kicking off the holiday season by waiving 401(k) plan setup pricing for all new clients.

ShareBuilder 401K (PRNewswire)

From December 1 through December 22, companies with more than one employee can save up to $995 in setup costs by starting a Small Business 401(k) plan. Self-employed business owners can also start a new Solo 401(k) plan without paying the standard setup charge of $150 during the same period.

"Running a small business can be especially challenging during this period of economic uncertainty," said Stuart Robertson, CEO of ShareBuilder 401k. "We want to help entrepreneurs keep more of their hard-earned money by making it easier for them to start a 401(k) and receive all the benefits."

There are many saving and tax benefits for any size business to start a 401(k) plan. Of note for the self-employed, if they purchase a Solo 401(k) plan by the end of year, they will have until their tax deadline to make contributions for 2022 – that's April 15th for most. This can help lower taxes as well as build for retirement.

With Roth 401(k) options and high contribution limits, a 401(k) can be a powerful benefit. The current contribution limits will see an increase in 2023. Small Business 401(k) participant contribution limits will increase from $20,500 to $22,500. Total 401(k) contribution limits (employer contributions plus employee contributions) will increase from up to $61,000 to up to $66,000 ($73,500 if you're 50 years of age or older).

For more information on ShareBuilder 401k's year-end promotion, visit www.sharebuilder401k.com.

About ShareBuilder 401k

ShareBuilder 401k is a leading digital 401(k) provider specializing in low-cost, all-ETF retirement products and resources for small- to mid-sized companies, including owner-only businesses. Founded in 2005 and now serving more than 6,500 businesses across the US, ShareBuilder 401k is a pioneer of the index-based 401(k), digital quoting and purchasing of retirement plans, and providing investment management (ERISA 3(38)) services for every client's fund roster. ShareBuilder 401k is committed to further expanding access to retirement plans and leading more Americans to save through intuitive technology, low costs and quality education and support. More information on the company can be viewed online at: https://www.sharebuilder401k.com/

Contact: Cindy Carrasquilla

Cindy@Haddadandpartners.com

(646) 645-9056

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ShareBuilder 401k