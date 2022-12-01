LRN Corporation Completes Acquisition of Compliance Learning from Thomson Reuters, Creating the Largest Global Provider of Ethics and Compliance Learning Solutions

Acquisition strategically expands its presence across Europe and Asia and adds additional financial services sector offerings and expertise

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LRN Corporation ("LRN"), the leader in ethics and compliance solutions that enable organizations to inspire principled performance, announced today that it has acquired the Compliance Learning business unit ("Compliance Learning") from Thomson Reuters, further enhancing LRN's global reach, solution offerings, and international client base.

LRN provides businesses with access to an expansive ethics and compliance management platform, comprehensive digital training solutions, actionable program analytics and insights, and trusted advisory services covering both ethical culture-building and the latest regulatory requirements. With the acquisition of Compliance Learning, LRN has further established its position as the largest global provider of ethics and compliance program management and learning solutions serving over 2,500 companies and tens of millions of learners. LRN now operates across every continent, including a larger strategic presence in Asia-Pacific markets such as Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, and Australia. This acquisition substantially enhances LRN's capabilities and expertise in the financial services marketplace and accelerates several of its vertical market product strategies.

Together, this powerful network provides all clients with behavioural data that can illuminate where their organizations have the most potential in using culture as the ultimate elevator of performance. The newly combined offering provides unmatched breadth and depth of training resources and E&C program guidance – on issues ranging from data protection and privacy to anti-money laundering and business ethics – giving businesses confidence that ethical foundations, compliance knowledge, and understanding are embedded across their organisations.

"The global regulatory landscape continues to grow in scope and complexity, and organizations of all sizes need greater agility to comply with new rules, requirements, and expectations," said Kevin Michielsen, CEO of LRN Corporation. "Since LRN was founded by Dov Seidman 28 years ago, the company has been at the forefront of providing solutions to elevate and inspire ethical behavior in business. We are delighted to join forces with the Compliance Learning team, who share our passion for inspiring principled performance. The addition of both further global reach and specialist expertise from Compliance Learning reinforces our strategy to help meet the global demand for more comprehensive, impactful solutions."

The acquisition is the latest significant step forward for LRN, after a major strategic investment by Leeds Equity Partners. It follows LRN's acquisition of Interactive Services, which cemented LRN's presence in Europe and broadened its custom content capabilities in ethics and compliance and many other corporate functions.

Jacques Galante, Partner at Leeds Equity, commented, "Governance, risk and compliance solutions are now playing an even greater role in defining success in business as more boards, investors, and business leaders understand the impact that culture has on organizations and their performance. Alongside its innovative technology platform and market-leading advisory services, LRN is uniquely positioned to continue to be the partner of choice for ethics and compliance solutions around the world."

About LRN Corporation

LRN's mission and purpose is to inspire principled performance and help people around the world do the right thing. Since 1994, LRN has worked to propel organizations forward with the partnership, knowledge, and tools to build ethical culture. More than 2,500 companies and tens of millions of learners worldwide utilize LRN services and take LRN e-learning courses to help navigate complex regulatory environments and foster ethical, responsible, and inclusive cultures. In partnership with LRN, companies translate their values into concrete corporate practices and leadership behaviors that create sustainable competitive advantage. By acting upon shared values, companies and their people find the means to outbehave and outperform. Learn more at LRN.com and follow on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

About Leeds Equity Partners

Leeds Equity Partners is a New York-based private equity firm dedicated exclusively to partnering with management teams in the education, training and information services industries ("the Knowledge Industries"). The firm was founded in 1993 and currently manages over $4 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies within the Knowledge Industries. Leeds Equity seeks to leverage its sector-focused expertise and market insights to create long-term value for its partner companies and investors. For additional information about Leeds Equity Partners, see http://www.leedsequity.com.

For More Information:

Jacques Galante

Tel. 212-835-2000

Fax: 212-835-2020

www.leedsequity.com

View original content:

SOURCE Leeds Equity Partners, LLC