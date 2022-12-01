Duke Energy announces $1 million in grants to support organizations focused on social justice, racial equity in North Carolina

40 organizations receive grants

Since 2020, the Duke Energy Foundation has committed more than $8.6 million to social justice and racial equity organizations

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy today announced the recipients of $1 million in grants through the Duke Energy Foundation for North Carolina nonprofits working to advance social justice and racial equity.

(PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy) (PRNewswire)

$25,000 grants will be distributed to 40 organizations across North Carolina. Since 2020, the Duke Energy Foundation has committed more than $8.6 million to social justice and racial equity organizations, with $7.5 million dedicated to support nonprofits across North Carolina.

"Not only does Duke Energy provide an essential service, we live and work in the communities we serve," said Stephen De May, Duke Energy's North Carolina president. "We're committed to playing a significant role in lifting up those communities, leveraging our Foundation to help nonprofits across the state advance equity and justice solutions that help our customers."

This year's grant recipients are organizations focused on:

Increasing civic engagement

Reducing disparate outcomes

Supporting policy, training and criminal justice reform

Environmental justice

Providing legal assistance, including pathways to citizenship across the state

One example of an organization receiving support in North Carolina for training and policy reform is North Carolina for Community and Justice.

"North Carolina Community and Justice (NCCJ) is thrilled and humbled to receive this social justice and racial equity grant for the third year in a row," says Ivan Canada, executive director, North Carolina Community and Justice. "These grants have been nothing short of transformative for NCCJ's work of building more compassionate and respectful communities. In addition to providing much-needed funding to grow our capacity and expand our reach, these grants from the Duke Energy Foundation have inspired NCCJ to dream bigger and find new ways to connect with and serve people across North Carolina."

A list of all 40 grant recipients, including quotes from the organizations, can be found here.

Duke Energy will continue to engage with local organizations and leaders to help create long-term solutions to the social justice issues our communities face. The company is also strengthening its internal diversity and inclusion programs to foster greater awareness, respect and inclusion.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the foundation can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Contact: Shawna Berger

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

Twitter: @DE_ShawnaB

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Duke Energy