TeamViewer Helps EMI Reduce Costs, Improve Customer Service and Spur New Growth

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electra-Media, Inc. (EMI), a custom digital outdoor advertising display firm, is using a secure remote access and support solution to reduce costs, improve customer service, and spur new growth and innovation. With the TeamViewer solution, EMI technicians can now access, troubleshoot, and program signs from anywhere, at any time. This allows more time to focus on high standards of excellence and to develop dynamic digital campaigns.

TeamViewer allows EMI employees to remotely log into a sign at a moment's notice and receive analytics, providing customers with specifics on the sign's performance for each campaign with complete accuracy and in real time. Without TeamViewer, EMI would have to dispatch a technician to travel on-site to fix any software issue with their signs, which takes about four hours of labor and a high 4-figure cost per issue.

With instances like this happening at least twice a week, TeamViewer has saved EMI on average over five figures a month, or more than six figures a year, by being able to immediately and remotely troubleshoot and repair an issue. As a result, EMI's technicians can focus on the important hardware issues that require their expert maintenance.

"Working quickly and efficiently to resolve an issue with our signs is critical to ensure we meet contractual obligations with our clients," said Christy McEwen, Director of Digital Media at EMI. "TeamViewer allows us to better manage resources and focus time on creating revenue driving campaigns, collaborating with clients, and facilitating new business as opposed to coordinating software maintenance."

"TeamViewer is proud to see our remote connectivity solution being used by EMI to reduce troubleshooting and increase support efficiencies," said Patricia Nagle, President, Americas at TeamViewer. "EMI can now spend more time and resources driving business growth while continuing to provide industry-leading customer support."

EMI was able to restructure its operations to create teams that can work remotely, allowing the company to expand its business to other areas of the country. In just the last few years, EMI has established a presence in New Jersey, Minnesota, Georgia, and more, with plans for additional states in the upcoming year.

For almost 40 years, EMI has been industry renowned for its ability to create the largest and most iconic freestanding outdoor digital displays with the best quality products that stand the test of time and operate for decades.

EMI has cultivated a standard of excellence and a team of experts that work together to ensure the highest quality customer experience and end result. EMI assists clients through every step of the sign purchase process without the bias of a manufacturer and with a specialization in designing for impact, facilitation of entitlements and permits, management of the fabrication and installation of the project, and maintenance of the signs thereafter with custom content programming.

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has around 620,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,400 people globally. In 2021, TeamViewer achieved billings of EUR 548 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

