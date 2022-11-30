Tributes
TAT Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Published: Nov. 30, 2022

GEDERA, Israel, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) ("TAT" or the "Company"), a leading provider of products and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, reported today its unaudited results for the three months and nine months periods ended September 30, 2022.

Key Financial Highlights:

  • Revenues for Q3 2022 were $20.9 million compared with $17.6 million in Q3 2021, an increase of 19%. Revenues for the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2022 were $61.7 million compared with $57.6 million in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2021, an increase of 7%.
  • Gross profit for Q3 2022 was $3.4 million (16.4% as a percentage of revenues) an increase of 16.4% compared with $3 million (16.8% as a percentage of revenues) in Q3 2021. Gross profit for the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2022, was $10.5 million (17% as a percentage of revenues) an increase of 10.6% compared with $9.5 million (16.5% as a percentage of revenues) in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2022 decreased to $0.6 million compared with $1 million in Q3 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2022, was $2 million compared with $3.1 million in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2021.
  • During the nine months of 2021 the Company received grants (which were recorded as a decrease of expenses) in an aggregate amount of $4.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA excluding grants increased from a loss of $1.4 million in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2021 to a profit of $2 million in the nine month period that ended on September 30, 2022. During Q3/21 the company received grants in an aggregate amount of $2.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA excluding grants increased from a loss of $1.6 million in Q3/21 compared with a profit of $0.6 million in Q3/22 (for more details see the proforma comparison below).
  • Net loss continues to decrease and was $0.35 million, or a loss of $0.04 per diluted share in Q3 2022 compared with a net loss of $0.97 million, or $0.11 per diluted share in Q3 2021. Net loss was $2 million (out of which $1.6 million in restructuring costs), or a loss of $0.23 per diluted share in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2022, compared with a net loss of $2.86 million, or a loss of $0.32 per diluted share in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2021.
  • Proforma results comparison, representing 2021 without grants:

Thousands USD

Q3\22

Q3\21

YTD 22

YTD 21

Revenues

20,977

17,619

61,707

57,564

COGS

17,543

16,747

51,195

51,738

Gross Profit

3,434

872

10,512

5,826

GM

16.4 %

4.9 %

17 %

10.1 %

R&D & SG&M

3,942

4,099

13,437

13,735

EBITDA

559

(1,557)

1,952

(1,488)

Mr. Igal Zamir, TAT's CEO and President commented on the results: "The financial results of the third quarter of 2022 represent a continuous improvement in our results compared to the same period in 2021 and reflects the positive trend in our industry going out of the COVID19 pandemic. We continue to make enormous efforts to meet our customers' needs at a time when demand post the COVID-19 pandemic is picking up, but materials and components availability is still problematic". Mr. Zamir continued: "During this quarter we signed a long-term agreement with RTX for the repair of heat components on the Boeing 777 platform. This agreement already generates revenues and will be a contributor to our growth in the coming years.  We continue to work on other opportunities that may result from the strategic agreements that we signed with Honeywell last year and we expect positive results in the coming few months".

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA.  The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income excluding the impact of: the Company's share in results of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, taxes on income, discontinued operation, financial (expenses) income, net, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as alternative to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor it is meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA in pages 13 below.

About TAT Technologies LTD

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. TAT operates under four segments: (i) Original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through its Gedera facility; (ii) MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through its Limco subsidiary; (iii) MRO services for aviation components through its Piedmont subsidiary; and (iv) Overhaul and coating of jet engine components through its Turbochrome subsidiary. TAT controlling shareholders is the FIMI Private Equity Fund.

TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft in and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO Services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions primarily include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs, landing gears and other aircraft components. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of overhaul and coating of jet engine components includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.

For more information of TAT Technologies Ltd., please visit our website:
www.tat-technologies.com

Contact:
Mr. Ehud Ben-Yair
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: 972-8-862-8503
ehudb@tat-technologies.com

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which include, without limitation, statements regarding possible or assumed future operation results. These statements are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Actual results and performance can also be influenced by other risks that we face in running our operations including, but are not limited to, general business conditions in the airline industry, changes in demand for our services and products, the timing and amount or cancellation of orders, the price and continuity of supply of component parts used in our operations, the change of control that will occur on the sale by the receiver of the Company's shares held by our previously controlling stockholders, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, including, its annual report on form 20-F and its periodic reports on form 6-K. These documents contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. Stockholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET 
(In thousands)






September 30,


December 31,

2022


2021


(unaudited)


(audited)

ASSETS




CURRENT ASSETS:




Cash and cash equivalents

$                  7,311


$      12,872

Accounts receivable, net

13,368


13,887

Inventory, net

47,601


41,003

Other current assets and prepaid expenses

5,232


4,219





Total current assets

73,512


71,981





NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
   Restricted deposit

323


343

 Investment in affiliates

1,606


695

Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement

809


1,157

 Deferred income taxes

1,380


1,252

Intangible assets, net

1,675


1,829

Property, plant and equipment, net

39,760


30,462

Operating lease right of use assets

2,833


3,114





Total non-current assets

48,386


38,852

 

Total assets

$                121,898


$            110,833





LIABILITIES AND EQUITY








CURRENT LIABILITIES:




Current maturities of long-term loans

1,788


$        691

Credit line from bank

6,061


6,008

Accounts payable

8,579


9,093

Accrued expenses                                 

7,489


6,959

Operating lease liabilities

878


1,169

Provision for restructuring plan

200


657





Total current liabilities

24,995


24,577





NON CURRENT LIABILITIES:




   Long-term loans

18,828


5,979

Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement

1,187


1,504

Operating lease liabilities

1,908


1,989





 Total non-current liabilities

21,923


9,472





 

Total liabilities

$               46,918


$        34,049





EQUITY:

 




Share capital

2,843


2,809

Additional paid-in capital

66,194


65,871

Treasury stock at cost

(2,088)


(2,088)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(81)


33

Retained earnings

8,112


10,159

Total shareholders' equity

74,980


76,784





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$                121,898


$                110,833





 

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except share and per share data)








Three months ended


Nine months ended


Year ended


September 30,


December 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021


2021


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Audited)











Revenues:










Products

$      5,694


$     5,268


$   19,157


$   18,221


$   25,870

Services

15,283


12,351


42,550


39,343


52,103


20,977


17,619


61,707


57,564


77,973











Cost of goods:










Products

4,710


5,226


16,280


16,362


23,761

Services

12,833


9,443


34,915


31,700


42,942


17,543


14,668


51,195


48,062


66,703

Gross Profit

3,434


2,951


10,512


9,502


11,270











Operating expenses:










Research and development, net

197


97


349


368


517

Selling and marketing

1,312


1,330


4,164


3,993


5,147

General and administrative

2,463


2,043


7,341


5,974


8,354

Other Income

-


-


(90)


-


(468)

Restructuring expenses (income)

(30)


122


1,673


2,538


1,755


3,942


3,592


13,437


12,873


15,305











Operating loss

(508)


(641)


(2,925)


(3,371)


(4,035)











Financial income (expenses), net

73


(257)


647


(117)


(540)











Income (loss) before taxes on income (tax
     benefit)

(435)


(898)


(2,278)


(3,488)


(4,575)











Taxes on income (tax benefit)

(44)


73


(107)


(198)


(662)











Income (loss) before equity investment

(391)


(971)


(2,171)


(3,290)


(3,913)











Share in results of affiliated companies (loss)

36


(36)


124


(75)


(76)











Net income (loss) from continued operation

$     (355)


$     (1,007)


$      (2,047)


$     (3,365)


$      (3,989)











Net profit (loss) from discontinued operation

$   -


$   40


$   -


$   503


$   427











Net income (loss)

$  (355)


$  (967)


$   (2,047)


$   (2,862)


$       (3,562)











Basic and diluted income (loss) per share




















Net income (loss) per share from continued operation

$      (0.04)


$      (0.11)


$    (0.23)


$    (0.38)


$    (0.45)

Net loss per share from discontinued operation

$   0


$   0


$    -


$    0.06


$  0.05

Net income (loss) per share

$    (0.04)


$    (0.11)


$   (0.23)


$   (0.32)


$      (0.4)











 

Weighted average number of shares outstanding










Basic

8,909,046


8,874,696


8,909,046


8,874,696


8,874,696

Diluted

8,909,046


8,874,696


8,909,046


8,874,696


8,874,696











TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 

(In thousands)










Three months ended


Nine months ended


Year ended


September 30,


December 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021


2021


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Audited)











Net income (loss)

$    (355)


$     (967)


$     (2,047)


$     (2,862)


$     (3,562)

Other comprehensive income










      Net unrealized income (loss) from derivatives

34


21


(114)


(107)


(76)

     Reclassification adjustments for gains (losses)
         included in net income and inventory

-


-


-


-


(19)

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

$     (321)


$    (946)


$     (2,161)


$    (2,969)


$     (3,657)




























TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY 
(In thousands, except share data)









TAT Technologies Ltd. Shareholders






















Share capital




Accumulated










Number of shares issued


Amount


Additional paid-
in capital


other
comprehensive income (loss)


Treasury shares


Retained earnings


Total equity


















BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2019


9,149,169


$      2,809


$       65,573


$            26


$         (2,088)


$             19,050


$       85,370


CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED
    DECEMBER 31, 2020:
















Comprehensive income (loss)


-


-


-


102


-


(5,329)


(5,227)


 Share based compensation


-


-


138


-


-


-


138


BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2020


9,149,169


$      2,809


$       65,711


$            128


$          (2,088)


$            13,721


$       80,281


CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED
    DECEMBER 31, 2021:
















Comprehensive loss


-


-


-


(95)


-


(3,562)


(3,657)


 Share based compensation


-


-


160


-


-


-


160


BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2021


9,149,169


$      2,809


$       65,871


$            33


$          (2,088)


$            10,159


$       76,784


CHANGES DURING THE PERIOD ENDED
    SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 (unaudited):
















Comprehensive loss


-


-


-


(114)


-


(2,047)


(2,161)


Exercise of option


34,450


34


156


-


-


-


190


Share based compensation


-


-


167


-


-


-


167


BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
    (unaudited)


9,183,619


$      2,843


$       66,194


$            (81)


$         (2,088)


8,112


$       74,980





















TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)










Three months ended


Nine months ended


Year ended



September 30,


December 31,



2022


2021


2022

2021


2021



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)


(Audited)

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:










Net income (loss)


$  (355)


$  (967)


$  (2,047)

$  (2,862)


$     (3,989)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash
 provided by operating activities:




















Depreciation and amortization


931


1,440


2,830

3,577


4,881

Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivatives


(7)


(21)


1

(46)


(19)

Provision for doubtful accounts


-


7


(45)

49


248

Share in results of equity investment of affiliated Company 


(36)


36


(124)

75


76

Share based compensation


56


47


167

105


160

Non cash finance expense


(4)


(13)


(91)

(407)


(65)

Lease modification









(1,315)

Increase (decrease) in provision for restructuring expenses


(914)


-


(457)

470


657

Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement


9


(59)


(317)

(49)


94

Impairment of fixed assets


-


-


-

1,800


1,820

Capital gain from sale of fixed assets


-


-


(90)

-


(468)

Deferred income taxes, net


(47)


104


(128)

(176)


(686)

Government loan forgiveness


-


-


-

(1,442)


(1,442)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:










    Decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable


1,127


1,733


(219)

(1,693)


(2,934)

    Decrease (increase) in other current assets and prepaid
       expenses


(557)


1,161


(672)

(1,177)


(959)

Decrease (increase) in inventory


(3,485)


(1,634)


(6,711)

(185)


(681)

    Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable


(182)


(1,303)


(1,073)

191


2,571

    Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses


499


(836)


531

(532)


(218)

    Decrease in other long-term liabilities


(160)


(73)


(1,045)

(39)


8

Net cash used in operating activities


$ (3,125)


$ (418)


$ (9,490)

$ (2,773)


$     (2,269)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:










Proceeds from sale of property and equipment


-


-


93

-


1,163

Purchase of property and equipment


(3,833)


(4,652)


(11,418)

(13,275)


(16,247)

Purchase of intangible assets


-


(11)


-

(555)


(555)

Cash flows used in investing activities


$ (3,833)


$ (4,663)


$(11,325)

$(13,830)


$   (15,639)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:










  Short-term credit received (repayment) from banks


3,000


-


-

3,000


3,000

  Proceeds from long-term loans received


3,200


-


15,680

3,042


3,042

  Loans and credit line repayment to banks


(375)


-


(636)

-


-

   Exercise of options


123


-


190

-


-

Cash flows provided by financing activities


$ 5,948


$ -


$15,234

$6,042


$       6,042

 

 

Cash flows from discontinued operations:

Net profit (loss) from discontinued operation


$-


$40


$-

$503


$   (1,845)

Net cash provided by operating activities


-


88


-

(156)


1,998

Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued activities


$   -


$   128


$   -

$   347


$    153











Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


(1,010)


(4,853)


(5,581)

(10,285)


(11,089)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


8,644


18,872


13,215

24,304


24,304

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period


$  7,634


$  14,019


$  7,634

$  14,019


$    13,215

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

 RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
(UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)






Three months ended

Nine months ended

Year ended


September 30,

September 30,

December 31,


2022


2021

2022

2021

2021















Net income (loss)

$  (355)


$   (967)

$   (2,047)

$   (2,862)

$    (3,562)

Adjustments:







Share in results of equity investment of
    affiliated companies

(36)


36

 

 

(124)

 

 

75

 

 

76

Taxes on income (tax benefit)

(44)


73

(107)

(198)

(662)

Financial expenses (income), net

(73)


257

(647)

117

540

Depreciation and amortization

1,041


1,495

3,037

3,758

5,420

Restructuring (income) expenses

(30)


130

1,673

2,559

1,755

Discontinued operation (income) loss

-


(40)

-

(503)

(427)

Share based compensation

56


47

167

105

160

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 559


$ 1,031

$     1,952

$    3,051

$    3,300








View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tat-technologies-reports-third-quarter-2022-results-301690232.html

SOURCE TAT Technologies Ltd

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.