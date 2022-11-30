Perception Point Introduces New Partner Program Providing Partners With More Advanced Tools to Accelerate Resell Opportunities

Perception point to boost partners' loyalty and engagement with access to enhanced discounts, marketing resources, and robust marketing strategies.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perception Point, a leading provider of advanced threat prevention across digital channels, today announced the introduction of its new partner program to provide partners with more advanced tools and resources to grow their customer base and accelerate resell opportunities. In the past six months Perception Point has doubled its number of partners, and its enhanced partner program has been launched to power projected global expansion in 2023, as the company looks to focus on a channel-first strategy.

Perception Point's partner program is open to the full gamut of channel partners, including resellers, distributors, and MSPs. The program is organized through a tiered structure, based on annual sales targets. Registered partners are eligible for a suite of benefits in the areas of sales, marketing and support, including a deal registration program, lead sharing, a dedicated marketing manager, marketing resources and a comprehensive enablement plan.

Perception Point's easy-to-deploy, cloud-native solution detects, prevents, and remediates threats across an organization's main attack vectors: email, web browsers, cloud collaboration channels, and proprietary apps. The next-gen solution is powered by seven layers of next-gen advanced threat detection capabilities against any type of attack based on text, files and URLs resulting in the most accurate detection rates as published in the 2022 SE Labs Email Security Services (ESS) testing report.

More than just a product, partners gain access to Perception Point's free-of-charge, fully managed Incident Response service that is designed to super-charge overwhelmed and understaffed enterprise security teams 24/7. The team of cybersecurity experts ensures rapid responses to any request, provides remediation services, and compiles detailed reports and incident analysis, all of which reduces required SOC resources by up to 75%.

"Perception Point believes that partners are a core component of our business success, allowing us to reach more customers and meet the global demand for our advanced threat prevention solutions," said Orit Shilvock, VP Channels and Strategic Alliances, Perception Point. "We recognize that customer expectations are at an all-time high, and we work best collaborating with our partners across the globe. We look forward to growing our partner ecosystem and helping our partners deliver stellar services and customer experiences."

About Perception Point

Perception Point is a Prevention-as-a-Service company for the fastest and most accurate next-generation detection and response to all attacks across email, cloud collaboration channels, and web browsers. The solution's natively integrated incident response service acts as a force multiplier to the SOC team, reducing management overhead, improving user experience and delivering continuous insights; providing proven best protection for all organizations.

Deployed in minutes, with no change to the enterprise's infrastructure, the patented, cloud-native and easy-to-use service replaces cumbersome legacy systems to prevent phishing, BEC, spam, malware, Zero-days, ATO, and other advanced attacks well before they reach end-users. Fortune 500 enterprises and organizations across the globe are preventing attacks across their email and cloud collaboration channels with Perception Point.

