One GI Continues Eastern US Expansion

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One GI®, a gastroenterology management services organization, has partnered with The Colon, Stomach, and Liver Center (CSL) and Loudoun Endoscopy Group in Lansdowne, VA. The agreement also includes the state-of-the-art Loudoun Endoscopy Center.

Our CSL partnership in Northern Virginia further validates One GI's foundational value of delivering world class GI care

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, One GI identifies and partners with leading gastroenterology practices that are seeking a strategic alliance to provide capital and management services to help foster growth, drive economies of scale, and deliver the highest quality care to patients.

Formed in April 2020, One GI is comprised of leading gastroenterology practices throughout the Eastern US. Established in 2003, CSL's three board certified gastroenterologists and two advanced practice providers (APPs) deliver comprehensive gastrointestinal and hepatology care to patients in Northern Virginia, West Virginia, and Maryland.

One GI's CEO Robbie Allen commented, "Our CSL partnership in Northern Virginia further validates One GI's foundational value of delivering world class GI care in community based practices, and our expansion in Virginia aligns with One GI's commitment to strategic growth. We are thrilled to partner with CSL."

Satinder Gill, MD, CSL founding physician, added, "We are excited to partner with One GI to help us continue to improve the well-being of our patients and expand our commitment to meeting the growing need for GI and liver healthcare in Loudoun County and our neighboring communities. We are honored to spearhead and share One GI's mission here in Virginia."

Goodwin Procter served as exclusive legal counsel to One GI, and Alvarez & Marsal Transaction Advisory Group provided key diligence. Cascadia Capital served as the financial advisor to CSL, and K&L Gates served as legal counsel.

About One GI

One GI is a gastroenterology healthcare services organization that partners with GI physicians to help them manage, optimize, and grow their practices. One GI provides critical business services to physicians so they can focus on what they do best: providing excellent care to patients. For additional information on One GI, please visit www.onegi.com .

About Webster Equity Partners

Founded in 2003, Webster Equity Partners is a private equity firm that partners with healthcare service companies with a focus on high impact growth strategies based on delivering the highest quality care and exceptional service. For additional information on Webster Equity Partners, including a complete list of companies, please visit www.websterequitypartners.com .

