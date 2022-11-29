Shares Eye-opening Stats of Sexual Abuse in Sports and the Simple Actions that Everyone Can Take to Help Prevent Misconduct

WOODSIDE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- #WeRideTogether, a movement to empower, inform, and unite the sports community on sexual abuse prevention, is continuing its efforts to bring awareness to and spark dialogue around the very important subject of sexual misconduct in sports. There are an increasing number of reports in the media that point to sexual violence becoming alarmingly commonplace. Seemingly daily, there is a new story around the egregious acts of abuse committed by individuals in power positions and those who continue to turn a blind eye to widespread misconduct. "We Can" is the latest in the #WeRideTogether series of educational and impactful PSAs created to share its mission.

#WERIDETOGETHER LAUNCHES "WE CAN" PSA NARRATED BY ESPN COMMENTATOR, JAY BILAS , AND DAUGTHER, TORI

Tapping renowned ESPN analyst and former NBA player, Jay Bilas, "We Can" plays off the idea that not everybody can hit a buzzer-beater 3-pointer in basketball, serve an ace in tennis or roll back to a 1.60m oxer in equestrian, but everyone can take simple actions to prevent sexual misconduct in sport. Anyone Can "say something when they see something, speak up and speak out and hold trainers and athletes accountable for their actions."

Jay and Tori take turns sharing the high-impact narrative around the facts of sexual misconduct, underscoring that 1 in every 4 college athletes has been sexually abused by an authority figure* and 50% of athletes have reported some form of sexual harassment**. They remind us that Everyone Can make a difference no matter who they are, what they do, or where they play.

"There is strength in knowing that anyone can make a difference through a simple action or reaction. As a former pro basketball player and current sports commentator, I am honored to lend my voice to help bring awareness to a very important subject and share little ways for people to make big changes," said Jay Bilas.

#WeRideTogether is a true movement and cultural shift that demands increased accountability from trainers and coaches, gives survivors a safe platform to share their voices, and aims to diminish the stigma and fear of coming forward to report abuse.

All PSAs can be found at WeRideTogether.today, including:

For more information on #WeRideTogether, please visit WeRideTogether.today.

Anyone wanting to share a story is encouraged to reach out to hello@weridetogether.today .

About We Ride Together, Inc.

#WeRideTogether is a movement to eliminate sexual misconduct in sports. We believe sports should be the safest and healthiest place for children to grow and flourish and that every individual has the right to compete without fear of sexual abuse. We are committed to creating the radical change needed to fulfill that vision by addressing education and awareness, creating a safe place for survivors to find resources and share their voices; and eliminating the stigma around these necessary conversations.

