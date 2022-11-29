RAVEN INDIGENOUS CAPITAL PARTNERS ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF ITS SECOND-GENERATION IMPACT MEASUREMENT FRAMEWORK

COAST SALISH TERRITORY and VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - On December 1, 2022, Raven Indigenous Capital Partners (RICP) will release the second-generation Raven Indigenous Impact Measurement Framework (RIM). The RIM is the culmination of a robust development process that reflects the knowledges, policies, and practices that root Raven's work in Indigenous values and knowledges from across Turtle Island.

The RIM will receive a traditional Indigenous blessing during a virtual gathering with investors in Raven's Indigenous Impact Funds, the CEOs of Raven's portfolio companies, and other key partners. Guests will gather in ceremony to witness Raven's affirmation of foundational values and aim of commuting measurable benefits to Indigenous Peoples, strengthen collective relationships, and creating shared understanding of impact in the Indigenous space. We invite asset managers and investors to also include Indigenous voices and methods in measuring impact.

"The release of the RIM furthers our commitment to be in service to Indigenous Peoples and their well-being. We hold ourselves accountable to this purpose and are honoured to advance this work in a way that speaks to our mission to decolonize and reculturalize investment practices."

Paul Lacerte, Managing Partner, RICP

"It has been an honour to witness Raven Capital's journey of growth and innovation in the Indigenous impact measurement space. During our Impact Frontiers learning cohort, Raven blended 'mainstream' impact measurement approaches, such as those facilitated by the IMP, with Indigenous wisdom, and achieved excellence in both. I'm so pleased that the 'mainstream' now has the opportunity to learn from Raven as the Impact Frontiers community and I have."

Mike McCreless, Executive Director, Impact Frontiers

"Raven Capital has worked hard to ensure that every dollar invested is linked explicitly to improved outcomes and well-being for Indigenous Peoples. The RIM reflects the experimental learning and internal capacity we have developed around understanding and measuring the impacts of our investments."

Stephen Nairne, Chief Investment Officer, RICP

A key evolution in the impact measurement practice at Raven is alignment of its impact measurement practice to one the 46 UN DRIP articles. Raven's impact measurement approach includes support for portfolio companies to align their outcomes with one or more of these articles.

About Raven Indigenous Capital Partners

Established in 2018, Raven Indigenous Capital Partners is North America's only Indigenous-led and owned social finance intermediary headquartered in Vancouver. Raven works in partnership with Indigenous enterprises to accelerate their success by providing access to capital and capacity-building support within an Indigenous cultural framework. Raven aims to achieve a positive and lasting impact on the Indigenous and Canadian economies.

Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. It is not intended as investment advice, an offer, or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial instrument. Investing in the exempt market has significant risk. You should be aware of these risks, and consult with appropriate financial professionals to support your decision-making processes.

