Ovation and Incentivio Partner to Offer Omnichannel Guest Experience and Feedback Loop

OREM, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovation, the 2-question guest feedback platform, and Incentivio, the only fully automated intelligence-driven guest engagement platform for restaurants and virtual kitchens, today announced that they have created a partnership that will enable restaurant owners to extend guest loyalty and ordering beyond brick and mortar walls, and smoothly gather actionable feedback from customers wherever they are.

Incentivio (PRNewsfoto/Incentivio) (PRNewswire)

When guests at participating restaurants order through Incentivio, they will automatically be sent a text approximately when they've finished their meal asking them about their experience--just like a table touch. Through Ovation's quick two-question survey, guests are connected directly to managers, leading to resolved concerns and improved operations. From there, satisfied customers are encouraged to create more direct orders, redeem promotions sent through email and text message marketing, and build stronger relationships with restaurants through Incentivio's loyalty solutions.

"We really wanted to bring on a strategic partner who shares the same values as Ovation when it comes to the guest journey and experience," said Jake Levine, Head of Partnerships at Ovation. "Incentivio's ability to help their partners build stronger and lasting relationships with their guests really stood out to us."

"Ovation has quickly become a leader for SMS-based guest feedback and we couldn't be more excited to partner with their team. Like Incentivio customers, Ovation's customers have become huge fans of their products and we're excited to enter into a partnership agreement where we can now offer both of our solutions to current and future customers," said Michael Addison, VP of Sales and Partnerships at Incentivio.

John Pepper, Co-founder of Boloco and a mutual customer, said of the partnership: "It's been a game changer. Our managers and corporate team feel comfortable enough to respond quickly to our guests, wherever they are, and resolve any negative situations. We have also seen a substantial increase in the amount of feedback we are getting - I love this combo."

About Ovation: Voted the #1 guest feedback platform in a nationwide RestaurantOwner.com survey, Ovation uses a 2-question SMS-based survey as a "digital table touch" that has redefined guest feedback. Through frictionless integrations with online ordering platforms and other tools, Ovation allows restaurants to easily resolve guest concerns in real-time, get more 5-star reviews, discover insights to improve, and drive revenue.

About Incentivio: Incentivio is the restaurant industry leader in leveraging AI and Machine Learning to drive digital revenue and guest retention. Our mission is to create connections that matter by combining online ordering and white-label restaurant apps with loyalty, gift cards, machine learning upsells, CDP analytics, a data-driven marketing suite, and guest journey management to give restaurants a powerful all-in-one restaurant platform.

Related Links: www.incentivio.com , www.ovationup.com

Media Contacts:

Incentivio – Kamryn Elliott, Marketing Content Specialist, kamryn@incentivio.com

Ovation – Kyle Vorkink, Head of Marketing, kyle@ovationup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Incentivio