Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Launches Individual Solutions Program

Canton-based national life insurance provider to provide simple, affordable whole life and accident insurance to underinsured markets

CANTON, Mass., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and at the workplace, announced today the launch of its Individual Solutions Program. This new program was created to provide accessible whole life and accident insurance options to underserved markets across Massachusetts.

Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company recently announced the launch of its Individual Solutions Program. Members of the team include Sharon Canty Porter, Individual Solutions’ Senior Insurance Professional; Rosalind Gonzalez, Director of Individual Solutions; and Paul DelMastro, Insurance Professional. (PRNewswire)

Boston Mutual Life expands its insurance offerings to families in Massachusetts with a new Individual Solutions Program.

"We are eager to further our insurance offerings with the Individual Solutions Program, so more individuals and families across Massachusetts have access to the coverage they need," said Joshua Police, Executive Vice President – Distribution and Business Development at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "This program offers insurance solutions for those who otherwise would not have access, ensuring local community members throughout the Greater Boston area and across Massachusetts can have the peace of mind they deserve."

According to the 2021 LIMRA Life Happens Insurance Barometer Study, only 52% of American adults have some type of life insurance coverage. The Individual Solutions Program offers the opportunity to purchase affordable coverage that's easy to understand, and the opportunity to connect directly with Boston Mutual's insurance professionals for a personalized customer experience. This ensures policies are based on the individual's and family's needs and preferences, so consumers are making informed decisions for their families and clients.

"With the launch, we'll be focusing on community engagement," said Nicholas Barishian, Vice President of Individual Solutions at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, who will be leading this program. "The community insights from focus groups we coordinated last year in partnership with LIMRA in Massachusetts indicated that consumers want a facilitated experience. We are committed to doing just that with our team of insurance professionals to educate the end buyer to help them make informed decisions for themselves and their families. The Individual Solutions team has deep knowledge of insurance products and is passionate about providing peace of mind to local community members."

Barishian has been with Boston Mutual for 22 years, operating in a variety of roles across the organization. He is being assisted with the launch by Rosalind Gonzalez, Director of Individual Solutions, Sharon Canty Porter, Individual Solutions' Senior Insurance Professional, and Paul DelMastro, Insurance Professional.

To learn more about insurance coverage options available through Boston Mutual's new Individual Solutions Program, please visit: www.bostonmutual.com/learnmore.

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Founded as a progressive life insurance company in 1891, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national carrier that provides insurance solutions designed for working Americans and their families, as well as enrollment and billing options at the workplace. With offices based in Canton, Massachusetts, and Omaha, Nebraska, as a mutual company, Boston Mutual Life is dedicated to acting in the best interests of its policyholders, producers, employees, and its communities. For more information, please visit www.bostonmutual.com or contact your Boston Mutual Life representative. Follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns) or LinkedIn (/company/boston-mutual-life-insurance).

