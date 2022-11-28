This Christmas, JJ's House Launches Dazzling Sequins Xmas Party Dress Collection and Convenient At-Home Try-On Service

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JJ's House , a leading global online retailer for weddings, proms, parties, and other special occasions, has launched its 2022 Christmas party sequins dress collection and convenient At-Home Try-On service for the festive period, making it easier for customers to choose the perfect Christmas party dress to dazzle their friends and family. Images from JJ's House's sequin dress collection can be viewed from here.

"Christmas is the season of joy and fun, and JJ's House understands the excitement and anticipation of finding the perfect dress for a Christmas party," said Sarah Liu, Chief Designer with JJ's House. "Everyone loves a sequin dress, and to add a little sparkle to parties this holiday season. We are thrilled to roll out the Christmas party collection with our special At-Home Try-On service. It's the perfect solution when money and time are tight at Thanksgiving and Christmas and when customers have gifts to buy for others and food to prepare for the family and are too busy to go shopping for themselves."

JJ's House launched a collection of sequins party dresses that come in different styles, colors, and shapes, mostly under the $100 range, therefore suiting most budgets. The Lace Round Neck Long Sleeve Elegant Bodycon Cotton Blend Midi Dress is a festive red, ideal for a Christmas party. The unique design, with sequin plaid sleeves, lace round neck, and a low-cut bodycon midi dress with a golden belt buckle really flatters with its beautiful curves. The elegant, pink Sash Sequins One Shoulder Long Sleeve Elegant Bodycon Sequined Asymmetrical Dress, featuring a one leg-of-mutton sleeve with a pink ostrich feather on the cuff, exudes a vintage style with a sense of sweetness.

Additionally, JJ's House has launched its At-Home Try-On service to help every customer easily find their perfect dress from the comfort of their own home. This new service allows customers to try up to three dresses for a nominal fee of $10-15 dollars per dress. No money is deducted until a selection is made, and customers can choose to return all three items or purchase the dresses they want to keep.

A Future Market Insights report on the sequins apparel market stated, "The sequins clothing market is expected to continue to be a success because of the increasing number of fans, including famous artists from TV shows, movies, and models. Millennials are more attracted to sequins dresses because luxury lifestyles influence them to adopt such dresses."

The report continued, "In addition, the rising trend of themed parties (Halloween) and seasonal celebrations (Christmas/New Year), and other big events (weddings/birthdays), sees demand for sequins increase."

"This reflects our priority, 25-34 year-old target audience for JJ's House party dresses," said Dylan Ma, Marketing Manager of JJ's house. "This is exactly why we launched a dedicated sequins Christmas dress range to cater to seasonal demand."

Dresses are available in all colors, styles, and shapes, starting from $30 dollars. Sizing is from 0-26, with customization available on some styles.

About JJ's House

Founded in 2010, JJ's House is a leading global online retailer offering an unrivaled range, quality materials, affordable prices, and exceptional customer service. At JJ's House, we understand the excitement and anticipation of finding the perfect dress for weddings, proms, parties, or other special occasions. And with over 2,000 different types of dresses in regular, petite, and plus sizes, the company is dedicated to offering clients silhouettes and styles to make them feel beautiful and help them create lasting memories of their significant occasions.

