Celebrity Ambassador Patricia Heaton and David Hunt pledge $1 Million to World Vision on Giving Tuesday to help families in the U.S. and overseas

Heaton and Hunt will match donations on Giving Tuesday

SEATTLE, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Giving Tuesday, Emmy-winning actor, producer and bestselling author Patricia Heaton and her husband actor, producer and director David Hunt are teaming up with World Vision to make a huge impact for children and families living in poverty. Any gift given to the World Vision Fund on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, will be matched by Heaton and Hunt up to $1 million.

"We are so grateful for Patricia and David's heart for vulnerable children. Their gift helps us double our impact, allowing us to reach more children and families in need around the world," said Edgar Sandoval, President and CEO of World Vision US. "As World Vision's founding celebrity ambassador, Patricia has helped shine a light on critical issues from refugee crises to clean water to global hunger for more than a decade. Her and David's willingness to heed God's call and give so generously of their time, talent, and treasure is inspiring."

Heaton and Hunt will match donations made to the World Vision Fund, which addresses specific, urgent needs in World Vision's humanitarian work that empower people out of poverty. This includes donations made to get handcrafted gifts from the World Vision Gift Catalog, like Patricia Heaton's "Woven Together" sari bowl. Over the past five years, Heaton has helped design multiple handcrafted gifts for the Gift Catalog.

As the bestselling author of the book "Your Second Act: Inspiring Stories of Reinvention", Heaton considers her work with World Vision as her own second act. In 2015, she became the founding member of the World Vision Celebrity Ambassador Network and traveled with her son to Zambia to meet her sponsored child. Since then, she has traveled to Jordan and Uganda to raise awareness of refugee crises; as well as to Rwanda and Kenya with Entertainment Tonight to shed light on the issues of clean water access and global hunger.

Giving Tuesday, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is a day devoted to charitable giving, volunteering and advocacy, in response to the consumer focus of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

About World Vision

World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organization dedicated to working with children, families and their communities worldwide to reach their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty and injustice. World Vision serves all people regardless of religion, race, ethnicity or gender. For more information, please visit www.worldvision.org or follow on Twitter @WorldVisionUSA

