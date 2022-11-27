RAD Diversified Announces Upcoming Inner Circle Limited Opening

RADD's Elite Inner Circle Opening Doors for One Final Time for the Holiday Season

TAMPA, Fla. and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RAD Diversified ("RADD") is pleased to announce the limited re-opening of its elite Inner Circle program for a select number of new members.

Get your questions answered live by our CEO Dutch Mendenhall on Nov 28th @ 7:00 PM EST .

RADD's exclusive Inner Circle began in 2015 as a way for interested real estate investors to partner with RADD on select properties and opportunities. RADD will host a live webinar for all interested investors on November 28 at 7 pm EST. See registration details below.

"Our Inner Circle is the upper echelon of our business. It's the top investment tier of RADD. We first opened this exclusive club in 2015 at the urging of our shareholders and other stakeholders who wanted a way to invest directly alongside us in choice real estate opportunities," explains Co-founder and CEO Dutch Mendenhall.

"During our upcoming live event, we'll discuss the state of real estate going into the end of the year, offer a Q&A, and also highlight some of our recent success stories," Mendenhall continued. "Examples like our Inner Circle member Kitson, who turned a $20,000 investment into more than $90,000 partnering with us on a property in Big Bear, California."

"What we are most proud of with Inner Circle is the track record. Since launching it over seven years ago, not a single Inner Circle member has lost a penny on any deal they've partnered on. We realize – and value – how special this is," added Co-founder Amy Vaughn.

Participation in Inner Circle is strictly limited to ensure a truly bespoke experience for each member. The event marks the final time Inner Circle opens to new members for the foreseeable future.

Registration must be made in advance

About RAD Diversified:

RAD Diversified is a real estate investment company that offers multiple ways to invest in residential, commercial, construction, and farmland real estate assets.

Our RADD REIT adjusts its share price quarterly based on changes in its portfolio's underlying net asset value. Since its inception, RAD Diversified REIT and Companies have amassed over $100,000,000 in diverse property assets. View our offering circular here .

Additional information on RADD can be found on its website .

