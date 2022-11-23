InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Oral Care Product (PLB 189)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an oral care tool to clean teeth, irrigate interproximal areas and rinse or suction the mouth," said an inventor, from Mount Laurel, N.J., "so I invented the KOBE COMPLETE CARE TOOTHBRUSH. My design could promote oral health and it could be especially useful for disabled individuals who may not be able to swish, rinse, and spit."

The invention provides an improved oral care product for cleaning the teeth, gums and interproximal areas. In doing so, it eliminates the need to purchase and use a separate powered toothbrush and oral irrigator. It also enables the user to easily remove spittle, water, and toothpaste from the mouth. As a result, it helps to improve oral hygiene and overall health. The invention features a two-in-one design that is easy to use so it is ideal for on-the-go individuals, individuals with disabilities and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PLB-189, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

