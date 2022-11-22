ABSTRAX Launches Hop Profiles Master Kit, Empowering Brewers to Innovate Unforgettable Beer and Beyond Beer Products

ABSTRAX's groundbreaking kit enables brewers to experiment with 12 of the most popular dry hopping varietals (including Cascade, Willamette, and Chinook) to create one-of-a-kind beverages

TUSTIN, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABSTRAX , a world-leading producer of cannabis and botanically-derived terpenes, has announced the launch of its all-new Hop Profile Master Kit . The revolutionary kit provides brewers with access to 12 of the most sought-after hop varietals from around the world to enable them to elevate everything from beer, to beyond beer products such as seltzers, wine and spirits, malt-based beverages, and non-alcoholic beverages.

https://abstraxtech.com/pages/hops (PRNewswire)

"Now brewers can utilize the full profile of the original hop to create beers that have just never been possible..."

"We've developed our Master Kit so that brewers can experience first-hand why our hop profiles are the future of dry hopping," said Max Koby, Co-Founder and CEO of ABSTRAX. "Traditional methods lose the vast majority of flavor & aroma compounds in the brewing process. Now brewers can utilize the full profile of the original hop to create beers that have just never been possible before now."

The Hop Profiles Master Kit includes:

Four Public Varietals: Cascade, Centennial, Chinook, and Willamette

Eight Private Varietals: Dank Passionfruit, Juicy Mango, N. Hemisphere Tropical, Pineapple Mango, Soft Herbal, S. Hemisphere Grape, S. Hemisphere Tropical, and Woody Citrus

For brewers, the process of dry hopping entails adding hops late in the brewing process to ramp up specific aromas and flavors. For example, dry hopping with Cascade helps achieve a zesty grapefruit flavor from the high levels of myrcene oil; dry hopping with Willamette creates a peppery and herbaceous spice with fruity floral notes; and dry hopping with Chinook results in a fresh and juicy tropical fruit flavor with just enough bitterness. All of these flavor and aroma effects can be accomplished with ABSTRAX's Hop Profiles Master Kit .

Beyond getting the most amazing aromas and flavors into the hands of brewers, ABSTRAX's hop profiles come at a time when global climate change is making hop farming highly challenging and extremely expensive. It is more difficult for smaller craft brewers to gain access to the highest quality of hops available. The company's optimized hops extracts make all limitations disappear; now it's possible to have access to the very best that nature has to offer while increasing both yield and profits from between 5 and 30 percent.

"We're helping brewers in their effort to improve sustainability while driving efficiency through downstream products, because costs for brewers are skyrocketing," said Koby. "This kit provides a perfect first step for any brewer to experience the sheer power of what true-to-type optimized hops extracts can do to amplify (yet greatly simplify) their efforts to create game-changing products."

For more information on ABSTRAX's Hop Profiles Master Kit click here .

About ABSTRAX

ABSTRAX is the leader in the study and production of cannabis and botanically-derived terpenes that create unforgettable sensorial experiences. Headquartered in California, the company owns and operates a state-of-the-art type 7 licensed research and manufacturing lab that uses the most advanced strain analysis technology to extract and study aroma compounds. ABSTRAX offers the largest terpene catalogue of cannabis flavors in the world. Visit us at AbstraxTech.com

Media Contact:

La Voz Marketing (on behalf of ABSTRAX)

stacey@lavozmarketing.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ABSTRAX