World's most accurate 3D female anatomy offers incredible potential for improving women's healthcare

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anatomage Inc, a market leader in medical imaging technology, today released the world's most accurate digital body for female anatomy. The digital body is a full-size digital cadaver that exhibits a similar level of anatomical detail and richness that can only be found with a real female cadaver.

Even with today's advanced healthcare systems, the lack of research on women's health continuously impacts women's quality of life and health outcomes. And to improve clinical care for women, we must call for more studies on women's health alongside a deeper understanding of the female body. Recognizing a need for an accurate representation of female anatomy in medical research and training, Anatomage has developed the world's most true-to-life and comprehensive 3D female digital body.

The digital female body was created through the process of reconstructing a deceased real female body. As with all cadavers, the process began with the corpse of the female body going through a preservation process; the specimen was preserved in gelatin and water before being cut into 0.2 mm thin slices - which were then digitally photographed. The photos are then aligned and rendered together to form a 3D body.

Through an eight-year process, Anatomage has developed the world's most accurate digital body for female anatomy. With the use of photographs from a real body, the team has segmented and annotated over 2,600 anatomical structures. Using the Anatomage Table, students, instructors and medical professionals will be able to explore the human body's 11 systems and instantly look up any anatomy structure's associated system, blood supply, nerve innervation, actions, or functions.

With the world's most accurate female body as a basis, the Anatomage team developed functional anatomy to explore physiological functions of the body in exacting detail. With this complete and comprehensive female anatomy, students are able to:

Simulate cardiac muscle motion, valve motions, and cardiology nerves into 3D visualization

Trace nerve pathways with 188 dermatomes

Visualize anatomical changes occurring during a pregnancy

Explore the female reproductive system and functions with high-resolution images

Gain insights into comparative anatomy between female vs. male bodies

"Every anatomical characteristic of the female body has been deliberately studied, researched, and developed to reflect the highest quality anatomical accuracy," said Jack Choi, Anatomage's CEO. "It is our goal to support students' and physicians' fuller understanding of the complexity and interconnectedness of female physiology. If we are to improve clinical care for women, we must call for more studies on women's health alongside a deeper understanding of the female body. This is a step in that direction, and long overdue."

This female body is one of the Anatomage Bodies - which are parts of the Anatomage Table's real anatomy contents. Since 2012, Anatomage Bodies have continued to evolve to deliver the world's most accurate anatomy 3D visualization. This year, the latest technologies include additional anatomical refinements, 3D dental anatomy and ligament motions. Find more about the technologies in Table 9 here .

