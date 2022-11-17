Wayfinder Family Services and Aspen Institute Society of Fellows Present "The Conversation"

Los Angeles Thought Leaders and Philanthropists Attend Moderated Panel on Mental Health

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning journalist Val Zavala moderated The Conversation, a panel focused on the effects of the pandemic on mental health on Tuesday, November 15th at Hillcrest Country Club in Los Angeles. UCLA Associate Professor and Vice Chair for Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion in the Department of Psychiatry, and senior advisor for the UCLA DGSOM Antiracism Roadmap Dr. Eraka Bath; Los Angeles Department of Mental Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Curley Bonds and Ralph M. Parsons Foundation President and CEO Wendy Garen were featured panelists.

Panelists Dr. Eraka Bath, Dr. Curley Bonds, Wendy Garen and moderator Val Zavala with Wayfinder Family Services President and Chief Operating Officer Jay Allen. (PRNewswire)

"The pandemic caused a mental health crisis for youth and the effects were especially devastating for the children and families in Wayfinder's programs. Wayfinder's Board of Directors and Impact Council wanted to raise awareness around this issue and present ways that our audience could be part of the solution," said Wayfinder President and Chief Operating Officer Jay Allen.

The event also honored the George Hoag Family Foundation with the Wayfinder Award for their dedication to vulnerable children, youth and families in Southern California. "For over 80 years, the Hoag Family Foundation has responded to the changing needs of our community and helped organizations like Wayfinder tackle the most complex issues facing our community," said Allen. Allen presented the award to Hoag Family Foundation Managing Director and Secretary Charles W. Smith and Executive Director Jeffrey Smith.

Hosted by Nadine and Harold Davidson and Andrea and Glenn Sonnenberg, The Conversation was attended by over 150 thought leaders and philanthropists. Harold Davidson and Glenn Sonnenberg are members of Wayfinder's board of directors and Sonnenberg is also a member of the Aspen Institute Society of Fellows, which is a national community of Aspen Institute supporters.

Sonnenberg said, "I am incredibly proud to bring together Wayfinder and Aspen Institute's Society of Fellows for an event that sparked inspiration, conversation and action. We need experts and leaders to collaborate with advocates and philanthropists so that we can solve society's greatest challenges, and I'm happy to have brought so many together today. This is only the beginning."

About Wayfinder Family Services

Wayfinder Family Services is the place to turn for people facing the greatest challenges. The organization provides expert, individualized support and services to children, youth, adults and families—from people with vision loss and developmental disabilities to children in need of temporary shelter, foster care and adoption.

