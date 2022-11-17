Millstone Medical Outsourcing Completes Acquisition of MycoScience

Complementary services enhance laboratory and environmental testing, customer support

FALL RIVER, Mass., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Millstone Medical Outsourcing, the industry's leading partner of choice for medical manufacturers' post-manufacturing and aftermarket services, announces its completed acquisition of MycoScience, on November 14, 2022.

Headquartered in Willington, Connecticut, MycoScience has over 30 years of expertise in medical device and pharmaceutical laboratory testing, environmental testing, and related regulatory support services. The company is an ISO 13485:2016 certified contract manufacturing organization operating out of an FDA-registered facility with a rigorous approach to quality that will uphold Millstone's commitment to operating under the highest quality standards.

The addition of MycoScience to the Millstone family of companies brings advanced laboratory and environmental testing services with longstanding industry and regulatory experience to Millstone's capabilities. Post-acquisition, customers now have the option of having Millstone complete these adjacent services in house, with better controls around product testing. In addition, being able to offer these services in-house will accelerate time to market and lessen lead times for in-process testing within production. The addition of MycoScience also enhances Millstone's ability to offer comprehensive end-to-end services through its Tier 1 approach to expert sourcing and support.

"With the acquisition of MycoScience, we can offer our customers more support and better controls around product testing, with a single expert point of contact," Millstone Medical Outsourcing CEO Karl Neuberger said. "The more advanced and thorough post-manufacturing and aftermarket services we can offer our customers, the more we can support them in creating and accelerating products that change patients' lives. This acquisition brings together two companies aligned on commitment to quality, expertise, and outstanding customer service."

MycoScience's leadership team will remain at the helm. MycoScience CEO Sarath Koruprolu noted, "Over the last 30 years, MycoScience has helped our customers bring amazing new devices and medicines to market for better patient outcomes. Now, as we begin a new chapter with Millstone, we look forward to continuing to apply our expertise to product testing, quality, and advancements as a part of the industry partner of choice."

"Since our founding in 2000, Millstone has been strategic about expansions in services and footprint that serve our customers," Neuberger added. "Bringing MycoScience into the Millstone family of companies furthers our growth by broadening the services we offer for a single device. It's a win-win for us all."

Millstone Medical Outsourcing is a leading provider of customized outsourcing solutions to the medical device industry with a client roster of the most prominent global OEMs as well as emerging growth companies. Millstone delivers superior quality service, unparalleled expertise, and guaranteed ROI. The company offers advanced inspection, sterile and non-sterile packaging, loaner kit processing, and distribution services to device and product manufacturers worldwide. Millstone is privately held and operates state-of-the-art facilities in Fall River, MA, and Olive Branch, MS. The company is FDA registered and ISO certified by BSI, Inc. to ISO 13485: 2016. For more information, please visit www.millstonemedical.com.

