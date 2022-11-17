MedRhythms is a Fast Company Next Big Things in Tech Honoree

Fast Company Recognizes Tech Breakthroughs Across Industries That Promise to Transform the Future

PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MedRhythms , a company that is leveraging the power of music and technology to redefine what's possible in brain health, today announced that it is a Fast Company Next Big Things in Tech honoree in the Health category. Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech honors technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries—from agriculture and environment to productivity, artificial intelligence and digital health.

This year, Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech highlighted 83 technologies and recognized 41 honorable mentions. Honorees include established companies, startups or research teams that have made cutting-edge advancements and have the potential to impact consumers, businesses and society overall. While not all of the technological developments are available in the market yet, each one is reaching key milestones in order to have a proven impact in the next five years.

MedRhythms is pioneering the development of next-generation neurotherapeutics designed to improve walking, mobility and related functional outcomes via a proprietary, patented technology platform. The company's platform combines sensors, software, and music with advanced neuroscience to target neural circuitry. The company is developing a pipeline of digital therapeutics across a range of neurological conditions, including stroke, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease. Last year, MedRhythms was named to the 2021 CB Insights Digital Health 150 , and it was recently announced that MedRhythms is a finalist in the Most Valuable Digital Therapy Award category and the Health Entrepreneur Award category at the Reuters Events Pharma Awards USA 2022.

"At MedRhythms, we exist to create a world where everyone with neurologic injuries and diseases has access to the highest quality care," said Brian Harris, CEO and Co-Founder of MedRhythms. "It is an honor for our team to be recognized by Fast Company for the tireless work they are doing to transform the future of healthcare and improve the lives of the patients we serve."

"Technology breakthroughs and cutting-edge advancements promise to be the solution to some of the world's most pressing issues. Fast Company is excited to highlight some of the organizations, of all sizes and industry backgrounds, whose technology advancements today will lead to a better tomorrow," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

MedRhythms is pioneering the development of next-generation neurotherapeutics designed to improve walking, mobility and related functional outcomes via a proprietary, patented technology platform. The company's platform combines sensors, software, and music with advanced neuroscience to target neural circuitry. The company is developing a pipeline of digital therapeutics across a range of neurological conditions, including stroke, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease. The company's pipeline product for chronic stroke walking deficits received Breakthrough Device designation in 2020 and the company raised a Series B financing round in 2021 led by Morningside Ventures and Advantage Capital. MedRhythms is headquartered in Portland, Maine. For more information, visit www.medrhythms.com.

