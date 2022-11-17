Dataminr Appoints John Abbot as Chief Financial Officer

Dataminr hires seasoned CFO to support the company's continued growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataminr , one of the world's leading AI businesses, today announced that it has appointed John Abbot as the company's chief financial officer (CFO). Abbot brings more than 30 years of financial and operational experience and will oversee the company's finance, accounting, legal and facilities functions.

"With his proven track record driving growth and scaling tech businesses, his deep financial expertise, and extensive experience helping companies successfully navigate the public markets, John is a valuable addition to Dataminr's executive leadership team," said Ted Bailey, founder and CEO of Dataminr. "We're in an exciting phase of our company's growth journey, and with the depth and breadth of his experience, John will be instrumental in helping Dataminr scale to meet the full scope of our global opportunity."

Abbot was most recently the CFO of Datto Holding Corp., a provider of security and cloud-based software solutions. At Datto, Abbot led the company through its initial public offering in 2020, profitable and accelerating growth as a public company, and an eventual $6.2B sale in 2022. Prior to Datto, Abbot held CFO positions at Cumulus Media Inc., Telx Holdings Inc., and Insight Communications Inc. Abbot also spent 12 years in investment banking at Goldman Sachs & Co. and Morgan Stanley & Co. He began his career serving as a surface warfare officer in the U.S. Navy.

"Dataminr has pioneered a new category of AI Platform and is poised to be an iconic global company," said Abbot. "I'm excited to join at such an important time in the company's growth trajectory, and to work closely with the incredible team at Dataminr to further the company's mission and scale its groundbreaking products across corporate enterprises and public sector organizations."

Abbot holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, a master of engineering from The Pennsylvania State University, and a bachelor of science in engineering from the United States Naval Academy.

Dataminr delivers the earliest warnings on high impact events and critical information far in advance of other sources. Recognized as one of the world's leading AI businesses, Dataminr enables faster response, more effective risk mitigation and stronger crisis management for public and private sector organizations spanning global corporations, first responders, NGOs, and newsrooms. Most recently valued at $4.1B, Dataminr is one of New York's top private technology companies, with 900+ employees across eight global offices.

Since its founding, Dataminr has created the world's leading real-time information discovery platform, which detects digital patterns of emerging events and critical information from public data signals. Today, Dataminr's advanced AI platform performs trillions of daily computations across billions of public data inputs from over 500,000 unique public data sources. The Company has been recognized for its groundbreaking AI platform and rapid revenue growth by Forbes AI 50 and Deloitte Fast 500, and has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 for six consecutive years.

Alongside Dataminr's corporate product, Dataminr Pulse, the Company provides its First Alert product for first response to public sector organizations, including the United Nations, which relies on First Alert in over 100 countries. Dataminr for News is used by more than 650 newsrooms and over 30,000 journalists worldwide.

