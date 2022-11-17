Prestigious Award Recognizes Innovative Companies, Products, and Services Supporting the Legal Field

TYSONS, Va., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casepoint , a leader in cloud-based legal hold and eDiscovery technology, announced today it has won the "eDiscovery Innovation of The Year" award in the third annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program. The award recognizes Casepoint's multiple expansions and innovations of its end-to-end eDiscovery platform over the past year.

Casepoint Wins 2022 "eDiscovery Innovation of The Year" Award from LegalTech Breakthrough

The Annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program conducts the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions, and products in the legal technology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,450 nominations from more than a dozen countries. Bestowed by LegalTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products, and services around the globe, Casepoint won LegalTech Breakthrough's "Predictive Analytics Solution of the Year" award in 2021 .

"It's an honor to win another LegalTech Breakthrough award. It's a testament to our commitment to continuous innovation," said Vishal Rajpara, Casepoint's co-founder and CTO. "We work constantly on our powerful Legal Discovery Platform to reduce the cost, time, and complexity of eDiscovery while delivering value, legal victories, and ultimately, resilience to our global customers. Casepoint's goal is to exceed customer expectations by delivering powerful technology that enables them to be more competitive in today's demanding legal and business environment."

Casepoint offers a fully end-to-end solution, built from the ground up, without any bolted-on third-party applications. "The awards committee noted that the extensibility of Casepoint's platform, custom API development and workflows sets the company apart from other eDiscovery system providers. The platform's newest features are a huge boon for lawyers and legal departments," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards. Vaughn noted the awards committee was particularly impressed by Casepoint's utility in managing serial litigation more efficiently and cost-effectively.

"Many organizations, most notably consumer product and public utilities companies, are engaged in a constant stream of litigation that is substantially similar," Vaughn said. "Casepoint's new features vastly improve the simultaneous management of data across multiple matters. These innovations allow lawyers to work more efficiently and effectively – eliminating time spent re-collecting, reprocessing, and reevaluating the same documents multiple times."

The expansion of Casepoint's legal hold , cloud data collection, intelligent data processing, and collaboration capabilities enables customers to manage and monitor the entire discovery process from legal hold to review and production. The expanded solution slashes the need to log in and out of other applications or manually transfer files as data is preserved, collected, processed, analyzed, and staged for potential review.

Case Summary is a new application that enables litigators and legal teams to develop case strategy efficiently, collaboratively, and with more precision to effectively organize the evidence from concurrent matters. Within Casepoint, users of Case Summary can instantly establish connections between specific data points within individual files or documents to build a coherent body of evidence.

Meanwhile, with Portable Predictive AI Models users can leverage artificial intelligence and past work product across multiple matters. Casepoint's Portable Predictive AI models allow legal teams to import predictive models from one workspace to another, using existing work product such as AI tags to look for common themes or patterns across similar matters and data sets without having to build a new model from scratch for each new matter.

Casepoint also recently became an official Slack Technology Partner , enabling direct collections from Slack for customers utilizing Casepoint's powerful eDiscovery and legal hold applications. Casepoint is continuously innovating by adding new cloud connectors to its arsenal, such as Microsoft 365, Box Enterprise and more.

In addition, Casepoint secured a substantial U.S. government contract to provide SaaS eDiscovery technology and support to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The company is also the first cloud-based legal hold and eDiscovery platform to achieve U.S. Department of Defense IL5 ATO —one of the most stringent data security requirements globally.

To learn more about Casepoint's innovations or to receive a personalized demo, contact Casepoint's team here .

About Casepoint

Trusted by leading corporations, government agencies, law firms and legal service providers, Casepoint empowers organizations to maximize efficiency and reduce risk with its innovative legal discovery platform. Casepoint's robust, cloud-based, highly scalable, and secure legal discovery platform is designed to easily manage increasingly complex litigation, investigation, and compliance needs. Casepoint's Legal Discovery Platform offers robust capabilities including legal hold, cloud collections, data processing, advanced analytics, AI, review, production, and case summary – all in an easy-to-use web interface. Casepoint's Legal Discovery Platform is next-generation legal technology that will enable your organization to increase productivity, efficiency, and business results.

About LegalTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com

