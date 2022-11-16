NEW IP65 RATED FEN4850 FROM MPINARADA PROVIDES A VITAL SOLUTION FOR OUTDOOR BATTERY APPLICATIONS

NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MPINarada is pleased to announce the FEN4850, a new lithium battery for the telecom market that can save users time, money, and space with its outdoor application use. The 48-volt LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery offers long cycle life, reduced weight, smaller size, and easy installation for mounting to a pole or enclosure. Ideal for telecom, small cell, DAS, and 5G applications, this new battery offers all the benefits of lithium, plus the added benefit of outside use. For applications that were initially deployed without battery back-ups, the FEN4850 delivers the easiest- most cost-effective way to accommodate existing and new equipment.

MPINarada Logo (PRNewsfoto/MPINarada) (PRNewswire)

Product highlights:

Simple installation and load/charge integration: The plug-and-play capability of the battery can save users time and money.

Advanced intelligent lithium battery management technology: The self-monitoring capability of the unit checks for high or low voltage current and adjusts itself accordingly.

Energy transfer patented technology: High cell utilization efficiency for prolonged operational life and significant enhancements permit the battery to last longer than other technologies and puts the FEN4850 at the forefront of the industry.

Configuration flexibility: Support of parallel connection expansion of up to four modules for increased capacity, provides users the advantage of adjusting to growth as needed.

Integrated heating feature: Great for colder climates where a service outage can be more perilous, the built-in self-heating feature for cold temperature operation senses temperature drops and alerts the BMS (battery monitoring system) to trigger the heating element to warm up.

MPINarada continues to demonstrate its commitment to safety and performance by meeting all key standards for compliance and testing including: UL1642, UL2054, UL1973, IEC62133:2012, EN61000-6-1:2007, EN61000-6-3:2007+A1:2011, and UN38.3. Additionally, the FEN4850 meets IP65 requirements to designate its outdoor use feature.

MPINarada has been a leading supplier of batteries for telecommunications and other markets for over twenty years. The latest addition of the FEN4850 to the outdoor market enhances their leadership in the industry as they get ready for what is next. For more information go to www.mpinarada.com

About MPINarada: Since 1994, Narada has been a leader in one of the broadest and most reliable VRLA and lithium battery solutions for telecom , data center , colocation, edge, grid, microgrid, and C&I energy storage . MPINarada is the North American operation providing local sales support, engineering and design, and multiple inventory locations.

