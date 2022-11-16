Medifast Named to the 2022 FORTUNE 100 Fastest-Growing Companies List

Company Recognized for Fourth Straight Year and is One of Only 24 Returning from the 2021 List

BALTIMORE, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medifast (NYSE: MED), the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, today announced that it was named to FORTUNE Magazine's 2022 list of the 100 Fastest-Growing Companies. This recognition marks the company's fourth straight year of inclusion on the prestigious list, with Medifast being one of only 24 companies returning to the list from 2021 and one of only 11 companies that made the list for three or more consecutive years.

"Our growth over the past few years is a reflection of our unique Coach-driven approach, which stands out in a world where health and wellbeing is all too often a difficult and lonely journey," said Dan Chard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Medifast. "It's an honor to be the only health and wellness company on Fortune's Fastest Growing Companies list. As a team, we're driven by our mission to deliver lifelong transformation, one healthy habit at a time, and we still have substantial opportunity for growth ahead of us. We're looking forward to continuing to develop our offer and helping even more Clients within the U.S. and, ultimately, across the world."

The annual list, now in its 37th year, ranks the world's top performers in revenues, profits and stock returns over the three-year period through June 30, 2022. Medifast ranked number 61 and is the only health and wellness company included on the highly regarded list.

Medifast has more than 40 years of scientific knowledge and clinical heritage and built OPTAVIA to offer a solution for those looking for a holistic lifestyle change. OPTAVIA's approach has impacted more than two million lives and is rooted in healthy habit creation, clinically proven plans and scientifically developed products – all backed by the support of an independent Coach. Recently, Medifast's OPTAVIA program was named #1 weight loss program in the U.S. by revenue for 2021* by Euromonitor International, an independent market research firm.

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, which offers scientifically developed products, clinically proven plans and the support of independent OPTAVIA Coaches and a Community to help Customers achieve Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time®. As the publicly traded market leader by revenue in the U.S. $7 billion weight management industry, the company has impacted more than 2 million lives through its Community of OPTAVIA Coaches, who teach Customers how to develop holistic healthy habits through the proprietary Habits of Health® Transformational System. Medifast was recognized in 2022 as one of America's Best Mid-Sized Companies by Forbes, in 2020 and 2021 as one of FORTUNE's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies and was named to Forbes' 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America list in 2017. For more information, visit MedifastInc.com or OPTAVIA.com and follow @Medifast on Twitter.

*Source Euromonitor International Limited; based on custom research conducted in Q2/2022; value sales for structured weight loss and meal replacement programs in 2021.

