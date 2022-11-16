Launch Tennessee Seeks FinTech, Consumer Product Partners

Requests for proposals are open to two new industry sectors funded via federal grant

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Launch Tennessee (LaunchTN) today opened a call for Network Partners to run programming for two new industry verticals: Financial Technology (FinTech) and Consumer Products. This is an expansion of LaunchTN's four existing Industry Network Partners in advanced energy, agriculture technology, automotive and mobility, and the life sciences made possible by the U.S. Department of Commerce Build to Scale grant. The goal is to further the development of Tennessee-based early-stage companies in these fast-growing sectors.

"The addition of FinTech and Consumer Product Network Partners will allow us to reach even more Tennessee-based startups with our proven model," said Lindsey Cox, CEO of LaunchTN. "These sectors represent industries instrumental to the continued growth of Tennessee's economy. We look forward to finding partners who can help us support founders as they seek to commercialize technology and products, attract investment capital, and build innovative companies with high-growth, high-wage jobs."

The Industry Network Partners are responsible for running the Mentor Network program that helps early-stage companies address potential gaps in key areas such as marketing plan, financial model and projections, intellectual property, and financing. Industry Network Partners also use their industry connections for activities that spur commercialization, including by supporting successful SBIR/STTR applications.

Applicants should be a 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization and may include industry associations, universities and research institutions, and service organizations. Applicants should be based in Tennessee and have unique experience in the financial technology or consumer products sector in addition to a deep understanding of the greater Tennessee entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Qualified parties can learn more about the Industry Network Partners and apply here .

LaunchTN will hold two informational sessions where interested parties can ask questions about the application. These sessions will be held on November 21 from 9:00am - 11:00am CST and December 19 from 9:00am - 11:00am CST. Registration information can be found here .

