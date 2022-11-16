Cordial Ranked Number 398 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Attributes 328% revenue growth to the evolving need for marketing technology to deliver personalized communication and enhanced customer engagement

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordial , the cross-channel marketing and data management platform for brands to communicate in personal, intelligent ways, today announced it ranked 398 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. Cordial witnessed 328% revenue growth between fiscal years 2018-2021.

Cordial's chief executive officer, Jeremy Swift, attributes the company's rapid growth to marketers' increased need for better tools and strategies to effectively engage today's consumers. He said, "How marketers execute customer engagement strategies is constantly evolving, and nimble solutions, like Cordial, offer a strategic advantage legacy marketing cloud providers simply can't compete with: seamlessly integrated first-party data that powers real-time hyper personalization, increased automation, and intuitive cross-channel orchestration. We're committed to helping marketers use the right data at the right time and with the right people."

According to recent Cordial data, 81% of consumers want relevant communication from brands, and 70% of consumers would be willing to share more information with brands if they knew it would be used to improve their shopping experience. The opportunity is ripe for marketers to reconsider their customer engagement strategies. Cordial's growth highlights its upward trajectory as a leader in customer engagement — enabling marketers to deliver personalized experiences in today's buying landscape.

Cordial is committed to further developing a comprehensive platform empowering clients to increase revenue by activating more of their consumer data, leveraging additional triggered messages, and expanding to new channels. Agile marketers at companies including Revolve, BuzzFeed and Eddie Bauer trust Cordial to accelerate customer engagement and provide a fresh approach to messaging and real-time data. For more information, visit www.cordial.com .

About Cordial

Cordial is a cross-channel marketing platform built to help marketers create unique and unified customer experiences across all channels. Using unlimited data and advanced messaging capabilities, Cordial helps brands communicate with customers in highly personalized ways across email, SMS, mobile app, and more. Founded in San Diego, CA, Cordial was created with the belief that marketing should be more thoughtful and that brands deserve a better experience working with technology partners. Today, brands like Revolve, Backcountry, and Purple rely on Cordial to drive revenue growth by sending a better message. Connect with us at www.cordial.com .

