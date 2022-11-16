Come to Shaoxing to Feel Its Unique Customs as an Ancient City

SHAOXING, China, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- October 31, 2022 marks the 550th anniversary of the birth of Wang Yangming. On that day, an activity titled "getting closer to Wang Yangming, understanding his acts and putting the heart in the right track" was held in Wang Yangming's hometown in Shaoxing. International friends from different countries were invited to participate in many traditional Chinese activities such as archery, playing chess, reading and writing poetry and paper cutting. Through immersive experience, they can feel the profound historical and cultural deposits of Shaoxing as an ancient city and vitality of urban and rural life on the way to achieve common prosperity and truly understand that" Famous Shaoxing city, better and better ".

Geographically, Shaoxing is located in the southeast coast of China, the southern part of the Yangtze River Delta and the north-central Zhejiang Province. It is an eastern coastal city of Zhejiang and has been known as "the town of beautiful mountains and clear waters, the land of historical relics, and the hometown of celebrities". Beyond that, known as the hometown of water, wine, bridge, opera and calligraphy, it is one of first 24 National Historic and Cultural Cities acknowledged by the State Council and was selected as the 2021 "East Asian Capital of Culture". Moreover, it has also won a number of honorary titles such as National Civilized City, China Top Tourist City, National Model City for Environmental Protection, China Habitat City and UN Habitat City.

Shaoxing has developed over 10,000 years of human activities with more than 2,500 years of city building history. It is called "a museum without walls". At the same time, the long history and rich culture here gave birth to a number of celebrities. Shaoxing has been known as land of abundance and outstanding people. Mao Zedong used to write a poem praising that "Shaoxing is the hometown of celebrities". Dayu, Goujian, Fan Li, Wang Xizhi, Lu You, Wang Yangming, Xu Wei, Cai Yuanpei, Lu Xun, Zhou Enlai --they are all outstanding representatives of Shaoxing. Shaoxing is both a unique cultural and ecological tourism city in China and one of the regions with most development vitality in China's economy. You are welcome to visit Shaoxing!

